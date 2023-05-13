"How jay still has a job is beyond me" - Fans react to PGA Tour calling off a sponsorship deal over the company's missiles trade with Saudi Arabia

The PGA Tour is in a legal struggle with LIV Golf and against Saudi Arabia's funding corporations. Several PGA Tour players had been lured away by the newly established series. The American Tour is at odds with LIV Golf and is involved in a bitter war both on and off the golf course.

The PGA Tour's next event, AT&T Bryon Nelson, is taking place from May 11 to May 14 at TPC Craig Ranch. However, Raytheon Technologies, which provides missiles to Saudi Arabia, was reportedly dropped as a sponsor by PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

Nuclr Golf announced the news on Twitter with the following caption:

"AT&T is stopping their sponsorship of the Byron Nelson. “According to multiple sources, the Tour had Raytheon Technologies, one of the largest aerospace and defense manufacturers in the world, ready to sign on the dotted line but Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan nixed the deal at the last minute because the company sells missiles to Saudi Arabia.”

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF via #NEW via @golfweek : AT&T is stopping their sponsorship of the Byron Nelson. “According to multiple sources, the Tour had Raytheon Technologies, one of the largest aerospace and defense manufacturers in the world, ready to sign on the dotted line but Tour Commissioner Jay… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨#NEW via @golfweek: AT&T is stopping their sponsorship of the Byron Nelson. “According to multiple sources, the Tour had Raytheon Technologies, one of the largest aerospace and defense manufacturers in the world, ready to sign on the dotted line but Tour Commissioner Jay… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Fans rushed to the comments section to discuss the deal's cancellation and PGA Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan. They stated:

"How jay still has a job is beyond me"

NRC @ncamps97 @NUCLRGOLF @golfweek How jay still has a job is beyond me @NUCLRGOLF @golfweek How jay still has a job is beyond me

"Jay Monaghan trying to find corporate sponsors that are not linked to Saudi Arabia"

jaques @OrouxJaques @NUCLRGOLF @golfweek Jay Monaghan trying to find corporate sponsors that are not linked to Saudi Arabia @NUCLRGOLF @golfweek Jay Monaghan trying to find corporate sponsors that are not linked to Saudi Arabia https://t.co/SOYfLkagIw

"Jeez, wait until Jay finds out how much trade the United States does with Saudi Arabia. He might move the tour to El Salvador."

Sekrah @sekrah @NUCLRGOLF



#pgatour @golfweek Jeez, wait until Jay finds out how much trade the United States does with Saudi Arabia. He might move the tour to El Salvador. @NUCLRGOLF @golfweek Jeez, wait until Jay finds out how much trade the United States does with Saudi Arabia. He might move the tour to El Salvador.#pgatour

"The Raytheon piece is made up. No one called or contacted from the company. No reference to any outreach by the author. It's a Tour plant story. Nothing more."

Sapolicious @sapolicious @NUCLRGOLF



No one called or contacted from the company. No reference to any outreach by the author.



It's a Tour plant story. Nothing more. @golfweek The Raytheon piece is made up.No one called or contacted from the company. No reference to any outreach by the author.It's a Tour plant story. Nothing more. @NUCLRGOLF @golfweek The Raytheon piece is made up. No one called or contacted from the company. No reference to any outreach by the author. It's a Tour plant story. Nothing more.

AT&T Bryon Nelson finished with 36 holes and the third round will begin on Saturday, May 13.

AT&T will no longer sponsor the Byron Nelson Championship

Several media outlets have stated that AT&T is terminating its sponsorship of the Bryon Nelson Championship. The PGA Tour has been looking for new sponsors, and Raytheon Technologies was set to become the tournament's title sponsor. However, Jay Monahan declined the offer because the company is associated with Saudi Arabia. The US State Department approved the company's sale of arms to Saudi Arabia, prompting Monahan to reconsider his decision.

According to Golf Week, AT&T is not invoicing for the PGA Tour's Bryon Nelson event. The firm, on the other hand, expects to increase its support to the Pebble Beach Championship because it may be one of the event-designated tournaments for the future season. Bryon Nelson is still looking for a new sponsor on the PGA Tour.

The AT&T Bryon Nelson is halfway down, with Scottie Scheffler grabbing the lead after 36 holes. The 26-year-old golfer spoke about his game in his interview with media after the second round and said as quoted by CBS Sports:

"It should be a lot of fun. Hopefully, the hometown fans will be out there tomorrow, and we'll see what happens with the rest of the leaderboard. I don't know what the weather is going to look like this afternoon, it's still early on Friday, but we'll see what happens as the weekend shakes up.

"But I don't think we'll be too far behind [at worst]. We're definitely in a good spot going into the weekend."

Poll : 0 votes