2023 AT&T Byron Nelson Saturday tee times and TV schedule explored 

Day 2 of the AT&T Byron Nelson ended with Scottie Scheffler in the lead. The World No.2 golfer made a charge on Friday by shooting consecutive rounds of 64 to take pole position in the leaderboard heading into Saturday.
Scheffler leads Ryan Palmer and Mackenzie Hughes by one shot. The star golfer, eyeing a win ahead of next week’s PGA Championship, will have to produce another strong round on Saturday to keep his lead. However, he will face competition from players including the likes of fourth-placed Kim Si-woo, Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day, sitting in T6.
It’ll be interesting to see how the leaderboard turns after round 3 at the TPC Craig Ranch in Texas.
AT&T Byron Nelson Saturday tee times
Here are the complete tee times for Day 2 of the AT&T Byron Nelson (All times Eastern):
1st tee
- 10:05 am - Luke List, Adam Long, Kelly Kraft
- 10:15 am - James Hahn, Patton Kizzire, Chris Stroud
- 10:25 am - Will Gordon, Justin Lower, Aaron Baddeley
- 10:35 am - Matt Kuchar, Trevor Cone, Tom Hoge
- 10:45 am - Jimmy Walker, Doug Ghim, Tyrrell Hatton
- 10:55 am - Sung Kang, Joseph Bramlett, Seamus Power
- 11:05 am - Sangmoon Bae, S.Y. Noh, Adam Scott
- 11:15 am - S.H. Kim, Vincent Norman, Austin Eckroat
- 11:25 am - Eric Cole, Greg Chalmers, Byeong Hun An
- 11:35 am - Zecheng Dou, Doc Redman, Sean O’Hair
- 11:45 am - C.T. Pan, Henrik Norlander, Hideki Matsuyama
- 11:55 am - Sam Stevens, Jason Day, Harrison Endycott
- 12:05 pm - Si Woo Kim, Ricky Werenski, Scott Piercy
- 12:15 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Ryan Palmer, Mackenzie Hughes
10th tee
- 10:05 am - William McGirt, Roger Sloan, Augusto Nunez
- 10:15 am - Parker Coody, Scott Harrington, Garrick Higgo
- 10:25 am - Robby Shelton, Taylor Montgomery, Ryan Armour
- 10:35 am - Bill Haas, Tommy Gainey, Peter Kuest
- 10:45 am - Harry Hall, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Matthew NeSmith
- 10:55 am - Nate Lashley, Kevin Tway, Tom Kim
- 11:05 am - Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm, Adam Hadwin
- 11:15 am - Tano Goya, Brandon Wu, Jonathan Byrd
- 11:25 am - Brice Garnett, Martin Laird, Jim Herman
- 11:35 am - Lucas Glover, K.H. Lee, Stephan Jaeger
- 11:45 am - Davis Thompson, Fabian Gomez, Carson Young
- 11:55 am - Andrew Novak, Cameron Champ, Stewart Cink
- 12:05 pm - Robert Strab, Aaron Wise, Vince Whaley
2023 AT&T Byron Nelson TV schedule
The PGA Tour’s 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson will be available on the Golf Channel, CBS, ESPN+, Paramount+ and Peacock along with the radio broadcast on SiriusXM.
Saturday, May 13 Schedule:
TV
- Golf Channel: 1-3 pm
- CBS: 3-6 pm
Stream
- ESPN+: 8:00 am-6 pm
- Peacock: 1-3 pm
- Paramount+: 3-6 pm
Radio
- SiriusXM: 1-6 pm
The AT&T Byron Nelson Sunday tee times will be updated after Day 3.