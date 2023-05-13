2023 AT&T Byron Nelson Saturday tee times and TV schedule explored 

Day 2 of the AT&T Byron Nelson ended with Scottie Scheffler in the lead. The World No.2 golfer made a charge on Friday by shooting consecutive rounds of 64 to take pole position in the leaderboard heading into Saturday.

Scheffler leads Ryan Palmer and Mackenzie Hughes by one shot. The star golfer, eyeing a win ahead of next week’s PGA Championship, will have to produce another strong round on Saturday to keep his lead. However, he will face competition from players including the likes of fourth-placed Kim Si-woo, Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day, sitting in T6.

It’ll be interesting to see how the leaderboard turns after round 3 at the TPC Craig Ranch in Texas.

AT&T Byron Nelson Saturday tee times

Here are the complete tee times for Day 2 of the AT&T Byron Nelson (All times Eastern):

1st tee

10:05 am - Luke List, Adam Long, Kelly Kraft

10:15 am - James Hahn, Patton Kizzire, Chris Stroud

10:25 am - Will Gordon, Justin Lower, Aaron Baddeley

10:35 am - Matt Kuchar, Trevor Cone, Tom Hoge

10:45 am - Jimmy Walker, Doug Ghim, Tyrrell Hatton

10:55 am - Sung Kang, Joseph Bramlett, Seamus Power

11:05 am - Sangmoon Bae, S.Y. Noh, Adam Scott

11:15 am - S.H. Kim, Vincent Norman, Austin Eckroat

11:25 am - Eric Cole, Greg Chalmers, Byeong Hun An

11:35 am - Zecheng Dou, Doc Redman, Sean O’Hair

11:45 am - C.T. Pan, Henrik Norlander, Hideki Matsuyama

11:55 am - Sam Stevens, Jason Day, Harrison Endycott

12:05 pm - Si Woo Kim, Ricky Werenski, Scott Piercy

12:15 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Ryan Palmer, Mackenzie Hughes

10th tee

10:05 am - William McGirt, Roger Sloan, Augusto Nunez

10:15 am - Parker Coody, Scott Harrington, Garrick Higgo

10:25 am - Robby Shelton, Taylor Montgomery, Ryan Armour

10:35 am - Bill Haas, Tommy Gainey, Peter Kuest

10:45 am - Harry Hall, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Matthew NeSmith

10:55 am - Nate Lashley, Kevin Tway, Tom Kim

11:05 am - Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm, Adam Hadwin

11:15 am - Tano Goya, Brandon Wu, Jonathan Byrd

11:25 am - Brice Garnett, Martin Laird, Jim Herman

11:35 am - Lucas Glover, K.H. Lee, Stephan Jaeger

11:45 am - Davis Thompson, Fabian Gomez, Carson Young

11:55 am - Andrew Novak, Cameron Champ, Stewart Cink

12:05 pm - Robert Strab, Aaron Wise, Vince Whaley

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson TV schedule

The PGA Tour’s 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson will be available on the Golf Channel, CBS, ESPN+, Paramount+ and Peacock along with the radio broadcast on SiriusXM.

Saturday, May 13 Schedule:

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 pm

CBS: 3-6 pm

Stream

ESPN+: 8:00 am-6 pm

Peacock: 1-3 pm

Paramount+: 3-6 pm

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 pm

The AT&T Byron Nelson Sunday tee times will be updated after Day 3.

