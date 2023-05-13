Who is leading 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson after Day 2? Leaderboard and highlights explored

After 36 holes, Scottie Scheffler claimed the single lead at 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson. The competition is halfway through, and Dallas native Scheffler leads with a score of -14. He played the second round of 64, totalling 128 to take the lead at the only tournament before the second major of the year.

Scheffler began his round on Friday, May 12, with a birdie on the third hole. He then ended first with eight birdies and one bogey. He finished fourth on Thursday after playing a round of 64. After the second round, he advanced to first place.

The betting favourite continues to try for the third win of the year with numerous factors constantly backing him in the next two rounds. The weather forecast also predicts rain for the next two days.

According to CBS Sports, the 26-year-old said of his game:

"It should be a lot of fun. Hopefully, the hometown fans will be out there tomorrow, and we'll see what happens with the rest of the leaderboard. I don't know what the weather is going to look like this afternoon, it's still early on Friday, but we'll see what happens as the weekend shakes up.

"But I don't think we'll be too far behind [at worst]. We're definitely in a good spot going into the weekend."

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson Day 2 leaderboard

Scottie Scheffler had birdie after birdie after starting with a par-4 on the 10th hole in the second round of the AT&T Bryon Nelson. Ryan Palmer and Mackenzie Hughes take second place with a score of -13. Palmer followed up 7-under on Friday to jump into two positions to finish second. He carded seven birdies and a bogey to make it a round of 65.

Speaking about his performance, Palmer said as quoted by CBS Sports:

"The work I've been putting into it, it showed last week for the first time in a long time. It wasn't the finish you'd want, but when I look back at 35th last week, it's a start, and we're getting closer. It's carried over and is showing right now."

Si Woo Kim finished fourth, followed by Richy Werenski in fifth. Jason Day tied for sixth place with Zecheng Dou, Harrison Endycott, Hideki Matsuyama, Henrik Norlander, C.T. Pan, Scott Piercy, and Sam Stevens with a score of less than 9.

Thursday's round leader S.Y. Noh finished 14th, followed by Byeong Hun An, Sangmoon Bae, Greg Chalmers, Eric Cole, Austin Eckoat, Sung Kang, Vincent Norman, Sean O'Hair, Doc Redman, and Adam Scott.

In the second round, Seamus Power and Jimmy Walker improved their rankings and finished in a seven-way tie for 26th place with Joseph Bramlett, Trevor Cone, Doug Ghim, Tyrrell Hatton, and Matt Kuchar.

The AT&T Bryon Nelson will now compete in the third round on Saturday, May 13, with the final on Sunday, May 14.

