How many majors has new Presidents Cup captain Mike Weir won?

Mike Weir is set to participate in his fifth Presidents Cup in 2024. He has been a longtime fixture of the event. The Cup is a series of golf matches between a team from the United States and an International Team that represents the rest of the world.

This does not include Europe as they compete against the United States in the Ryder Cup, which is a separate event. So far in his 20-year career, he's won only one single major. He topped the Masters leaderboard in 2003.

Aside from this Masters victory, Mike has notably competed in five Presidents Cup events.

According to Golf Digest, the golfer is one of only six international players who have earned more than 10 wins in the Presidents Cup. In total, he has 13 wins:

Three as a single

Three more as part of a foursome

Seven in fourball matches

He'll look to continue that run of dominance the next time the event takes place.

Mike Weir named International Captain for upcoming Presidents Cup

The golfer was just named the the team captain of the International Team for the 2024 Presidents Cup. The event will be held at Royal Montreal.

According to CBS Sports, this is a very special honor for him:

"Presidents Cup has become such a big part of my career, so to be here in this moment announced as captain of the 2024 International Team is surreal. When I look back, I have so many incredible memories associated with this event..."

He continued:

"Whether it be my debut in 2000; winning my Singles match against Tiger in 2007 at Royal Montreal; witnessing Ernie create the shield in 2019; and then seeing Trevor carry that momentum in 2022. Now as I look with anticipation toward 2024, I couldn't be more excited to lead the International Team into my home country of Canada for what will surely be the experience of a lifetime."

Weir also said:

"Captaining the team at this golf course is going to carve out an entire new piece of history in my career that can't be replaced. I have such a deep sense of pride bringing the team home knowing that in my opinion, the people of Canada are the most loyal and passionate sports fans in the world."

He's hopeful everyone will be behind him:

"We are hopeful to have a few Canadians on the team that will help muster up some of the loudest roars the event has ever heard."

Mike Weir - Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS - Final Round

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, per Golf Digest, is happy with Weir's captainship:

"Mike Weir will continue the upward trend of the Internationals with his unwavering support for his players and the Presidents Cup. With his pedigree as a player combined with his history with the Presidents Cup both as a player and a captain’s assistant, Mike is the right leader at the right time as the Presidents Cup returns to Montreal."

The 2024 Presidents Cup will be from September 26 to 29 in 2024. He has a tall task as the International Team has lost the last nine matches against America.

Weir will hope to change that trend as the captain and as the leader of the home team. Since the event is in Canada, he will also hope to have a strong home crowd.

