How rich is Mike Weir? Exploring the career earnings and net worth of the new Presidents Cup captain

Canadian golfer Mike Weir has been crowned the new International team captain for the 2024 Presidents Cup that will take place at Royal Montreal. He will take on the job from Trevor Immelman.

Weir won the coveted Masters tournament in 2003 and is the first Canadian golfer to win a major tournament. Most of his career earnings come from tournament cash prizes and awards. He won the Lou Marsh trophy in 2003 and the Lionel Conacher award in 2000, 2001, and 2003. It was reported last year that he has invested in a Texas startup.

It is not clear how much money has invested but that would surely prove to be a good source of income in the future. His net worth in 2022 is estimated to be $25 million. His career earnings are a whopping $28,021,717.

"Captaining the team at this golf course is going to carve out an entire new piece of history in my career that can’t be replaced," - Mike Weir

Mike Weir (Image via Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Mike Weir is more than elated to be chosen to captain the International team in the 2024 Presidents Cup. Weir became the first international captain to lead his team on home soil since Greg Norman in Australia in 2011.

For the second time, the Presidents Cup will be played at Royal Montreal, which is the oldest golf club in North America. Weir has a phenomenal legacy in the Presidents Cup. He played in the 2007 Presidents Cup and even defeated Tiger Woods in a singles match, but the US team ultimately prevailed. In 2000 he beat Phil Mickelson in a singles match.

For Mike Weir, it is an experience of a lifetime. According to Yahoo News, he said:

"Presidents Cup has become such a big part of my career, so to be here in this moment announced as captain of the 2024 International Team is surreal."

Weir was an assistant to Trevor Immelman at Quail Hollow this year, Ernie Els at Royal Melbourne and Nick Price at Liberty National. With a treasure of experience not just in golf but especially in the Presidents Cup.

He said that his captainship will mark a new history in his career. He was also excited that the Cup was coming to his home country, Canada.

"Captaining the team at this golf course is going to carve out an entire new piece of history in my career that can’t be replaced," Weir said. "I have such a deep sense of pride bringing the team home knowing that in my opinion, the people of Canada are the most loyal and passionate sports fans in the world.

"We are hopeful to have a few Canadians on the team that will help muster up some of the loudest roars the event has ever heard."

He will certainly bring something super special to the International team at the next tournament and might even lead the team to its second victory ever after 1994.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan was all praises for the new International captain. He said:

"The International Team Captain in 2024, Mike Weir, will continue the upward trend of the Internationals with his unwavering support for his players and the Presidents Cup."

He also spoke about Mike Weir's brilliant history at the Presidents Cup and his iconic status in Canada. Golf fans in Canada will certainly be more than thrilled to see their favorite golfer don the captain's hat on their home course.

Jay Monahan said:

"With his pedigree as a player combined with his history with the Presidents Cup both as a player and a captain’s assistant, Mike is the right leader at the right time as the Presidents Cup returns to Montreal. As an icon in his homeland, he certainly will have the full support of the Canadian fans in building a distinct home-field advantage for the International Team."

The US team has not announced their new captain as of yet. Davis Love III captained the side in 2022 and has also led the US team at the Ryder Cup in 2012 and 2016.

