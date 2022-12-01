Mike Weir named international team captain for the 2024 Presidents Cup

It's time for a celebration of Canadian golfer Mike Weir as he was named the International Men's Team Captain for the upcoming 2024 Presidents cup. Adding the cherry to the cake, the championship will take place in his home country.

After serving as the captain's assistant in three consecutive events, Weir has finally been crowned the team captain. He was the assistant to Trevor Immelman at the 2022 Presidents cup and, before that, worked under the leadership of Ernie Eld in 2019 and Nick Price in 2017.

Mike Weir was the first Canadian golfer to compete in the President's Cup and serve as the team's captain. Speaking about his incredible journey, the eight-time PGA Tour winner cherished his beautiful memories from prior championships.

Mike said:

"Presidents Cup has become such a big part of my career, so to be here in this moment, announced as captain of the 2024 International Team is surreal."

Weir further added to his statement:

“When I look back, I have so many incredible memories associated with this event, whether it be my debut in 2000; winning my Singles match against Tiger in 2007 at Royal Montreal; witnessing Ernie create the shield in 2019, and then seeing Trevor carry that momentum in 2022. Now, as I look with anticipation toward 2024, I couldn’t be more excited to lead the International Team into my home country of Canada for what will surely be the experience of a lifetime."

Mike Weir defeated Tiger Woods at the 2007 Presidents Cup

The Presidents Cup is a significant golf championship. In 2024, the event will take place at the Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, which was the home of the 2007 championship.

Mike Weir played in the event and defeated 15-time major championship winner Tiger Woods by a score of 3-1-1, highlighted by a 1-up victory in singles.

Mike, who has a score of 13-9-2 all-time at the President's Cup, was part of the 2019 international team that built its biggest lead at the President's cup but was defeated by the USA team led by Tiger Woods.

Mike Weir will now play as the captain of the team. In one of the interviews, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said:

"The International Team Captain in 2024, Mike Weir, will continue the upward trend of the Internationals with his unwavering support for his players and the Presidents Cup."

He further elaborated:

"With his pedigree as a player combined with his history with the Presidents Cup both as a player and a captain’s assistant, Mike is the right leader at the right time as the Presidents Cup returns to Montreal. As an icon in his homeland, he certainly will have the full support of the Canadian fans in building a distinct home-field advantage for the International Team.”

It is important to note that Mike Weir is among the most successful Canadian golfers. He won the Masters in 2003 and became the first Canadian to win a major golf tournament.

Having started his professional career in 1992, Mike Weir has won 14 professional events, including eight PGA Tours, one European Tour, and a PGA Tour Champions.

Weir has only won one major event and finished sixth at the PGA Championship in 2006, T3 at the US Open in 2003, and T8 at the US Open Championship.

