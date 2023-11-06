How many OWGR spots did Erik Van Rooyen jump with the WWT Championship win? Golfer’s ranking explored

Erik van Rooyen's victory at the World Wide Technology Championship has been the talk of the golf world, not just for the win itself but for the rise it spurred in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

Before this event, van Rooyen was ranked outside the top 100, but with the championship title under his belt, he soared to the 82nd position.

Here's what happened to Erik's ranking after he won:

He is now ranked 82nd in the world.

His best rank ever was 40th.

He has about 1.29 average points.

He has a total of about 64 points.

He played in 50 events to get these points.

The OWGR system, which ranks the performance levels of professional golfers, saw van Rooyen gain a substantial 29.99865 points from his championship win, a significant factor in his leap from 189th to 82nd place.

This jump is a testament to the value of high finishes in tournaments, as points are awarded based on the position a player finishes and the prestige of the event.

Erik Van Rooyen's recent performances have all contributed to his OWGR points tally. For instance, he earned 1.89447 points at the Shriners Children's Open and 2.05347 points at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

With each tournament, he's not only playing for the win but also for the chance to climb the ranks of the golfing elite.

Image of Erik Van Rooyen

Erik van Rooyen Dedicates Championship Win to Friend Facing Cancer

Erik van Rooyen's recent win at the World Wide Technology Championship was more than just a professional achievement; it was a heartfelt tribute to his friend Jon Trasamar, who is battling terminal cancer.

Trasamar, a former collegiate golfer who played alongside van Rooyen at the University of Minnesota, was diagnosed with melanoma that has now spread throughout his body.

Van Rooyen, deeply affected by his friend's plight, dedicated every shot of the tournament to Trasamar and planned to visit him after the win.

Van Rooyen's victory was not only a testament to his skill but also a demonstration of his emotional resilience.

Despite learning about his friend's deteriorating condition during the tournament, he managed to secure his second PGA TOUR title with an impressive performance, including an 8-under 28 on the back nine and a final round of 9-under 63.

This win, which he described as being for Jon, was a powerful reminder of the bonds of friendship and the personal stories that often accompany professional sports triumphs.