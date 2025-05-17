How many PGA Tour wins does Shane Lowry have?

Shane Lowry has recorded three victories on the PGA Tour, with wins that span nearly a decade and include both individual and team success, as well as a major championship.

His breakthrough win came in August 2015 at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, a World Golf Championships event held at Firestone Country Club. Lowry posted rounds of 70, 66, 67, and 66 to finish at 11-under-par, securing a two-shot victory over Bubba Watson. It marked his first official PGA Tour title and established him as a serious competitor on the world stage.

Shane Lowry's most notable career victory came four years later, in July 2019, at The Open Championship. Played at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Lowry delivered one of the most dominant performances in recent major history. He opened with back-to-back rounds of 67, followed by a stunning 63 on Saturday, before closing with a 72.

His 15-under total gave him a commanding six-stroke win over Tommy Fleetwood. The victory was not only his first major championship, but also earned him worldwide acclaim and firmly solidified his status among golf’s elite.

Shane Lowry’s third PGA Tour win came in April 2024 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, a team event where he partnered with Rory McIlroy. The duo posted a four-round total of 25-under-par, winning the title in a playoff against Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer.

This win highlighted Lowry’s continued consistency and adaptability in both individual and team formats on the PGA Tour.

Shane Lowry’s early exit from the PGA Championship 2025

Shane Lowry’s 2025 PGA Championship ended after two rounds, as he missed the cut. In Round 1, Lowry started on the back nine but struggled early, making bogeys on the 13th, 15th, and 16th holes.

The Irishman managed a birdie on the 18th, taking his total score to 38 on the back nine. On the front nine, Lowry started with a bogey before hitting back-to-back birdies on the third and fourth holes. He closed his round with a bogey on the 9th. His first-round score of 73 left him at 2-over par.

In Round 2, Shane Lowry started strong with a birdie on the 1st, followed by two bogeys and a birdie to finish the front nine with a 35. On the back nine, he made a birdie on the 12th and a bogey on the 16th to end the round on even par. Lowry missed the cut with an overall score of two-over.

