Golf fans reacted on social media after Shane Lowry expressed his frustration after a failed attempt to hit an embedded ball during the 2025 PGA Championship Round 2 on Friday. Some golfers have been complaining about the lack of preferred lies and the resulting mud balls due to wet conditions from the opening round of the tournament at Quail Hollow.

However, Lowry found himself in a rather unfortunate situation during Round 2 on Friday (May 16). Playing the tricky par-4 8th hole, the golfer's tee shot lodged itself in a pitch mark. When the official refused to grant him relief, Lowry was forced to hit the embedded golf ball.

According to ESPN's Geoff Ogilvy, a golfer gets a drop only if the ball has landed in their own pitch mark, meaning that Lowry's shot may have jammed itself into someone else's pitch mark. In any case, the Irishman found himself hitting an incredibly precarious second shot.

He tossed the ball some yards away into the greenside bunker before erupting into an angry tirade. Reportedly, the 38-year-old hit the pitch mark area with his club. Underdog Golf posted a video on X where Lowry's behavior after his attempt to hit an embedded ball was captured.

Many fans took to the comment section to express their displeasure over Lowry's behaviour over not getting the relief. One user called for a penalty for the 2019 Open Championship winner.

"Should be penalized again for that."

"Maybe follow through and don’t stop your swing, idiot," another X user wrote.

"Should be another stroke or 2 penalty for that action," one fan commented.

"That’s because it was not embedded you Wally. It was resting in someone else’s pitch mark," another explained.

However, some fans sympathised with the Irish golfer as well.

"I would feel the same way," one fan wrote.

"Such bad luck! They need to change that rule," another commented.

Shane Lowry eventually closed the par-4 8th hole with a bogey in Round 2 of the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

How did Shane Lowry perform in the 2025 PGA Championship so far?

Shane Lowry at the 2025 PGA Championship - Round One (Source: Getty)

Shane Lowry had an underwhelming start to his campaign at the PGA Championship on Day 1 at Quail Hollow. In the opening round, he hit three birdies and five bogeys to score two-over 73.

In the ongoing Round 2, Lowry had played through 15 holes at the time of writing. He had shot three birdies and two bogeys so far on the 71-par course. At the moment, he is placed in T59.

The Irishman has never won the PGA Championship before. The last time he came close to securing the Wanamaker Trophy was in 2021 when he finished T4. Phil Mickelson won the title at the Ocean Course that year, becoming the oldest major Championship winner of all time at 50.

Meanwhile, Round 1 leader Jhonattan Vegas has maintained his lead so far into the second round. He is two strokes ahead of the field. Defending champion Xander Schauffele is also struggling after a double bogey in Round 1 on Thursday.

