PGA Championship Day 2: Weather Update

The PGA Championship is currently underway at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The city had experienced heavy rainfall this week however, the weather seems to have cleared on Thursday (May 15) for the opening round.

The weather is expected to continue through the second round on Friday (May 16) as well. It will be slightly warmer with the temperature reaching a high of 90. Winds ranging between 5 to 10 mph are expected to come from the southwest.

The breeze will run throughout the day, well into Friday evening as well. But the winds won't pose much of a problem for the golfers. Although it will be a cloudy day, there is no rain prediction for Round 2 of the PGA Championship. However, the weather will be very humid.

On Friday, the sunrise will be at 6:17 am ET with the sunset expected at 8:21 pm ET.

Scottie Scheffler reveals the "one aspect" he will think about while playing at the PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler at the 2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three (Source: Getty)

The torrential rains in Charlotte this week affected the players' practice sessions at Quail Hollow ahead of the PGA Championship. On Tuesday (May 13), golfers were forced to leave the course for nearly two hours due to heavy showers.

However, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler said that it didn't "really matter that much" during his pre-tournament press interview.

"It doesn't really matter that much. I mean, I think a lot of times at majors you can almost overprepare. So coming into this week, making sure you're rested, it's a big golf course, and it's pretty wet out there, but the greens are still staying pretty firm," he said via Reuters.

The ace golfer is known for doing most of his preparation at home. When he arrives at the venue, his primary focus is to reportedly familiarize himself with the bunkers and greens.

The downpour has had considerable effects on the golf course. Scheffler revealed that although the weather will have no significant impact on his "approach to the course", there was "one aspect" he will keep in mind while playing at Quail Hollow this week.

"You have to be able to land the ball up on the green. You can't really run it up around this golf course. That's one aspect that you've got to think about. But as far as my approach to the course, not really. I know what my skill set is, and I'll try to use that to my advantage and hopefully hit some solid shots this week," he added.

The US golfer is no stranger to the golf course. The 2022 Presidents Cup was hosted at Quail Hollow, and Scheffler was a part of the winning team.

The 28-year-old was last seen at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson two weeks back, where he clinched his first title of the season.

