How many rounds is Farmers Insurance Open 2024? Full format, prominent tee times, expected cut, and more

The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open is underway at the Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Deigo, California. The tournament began on January 24 and will conclude on Saturday, January 27. It will have four rounds in a 72-hole stroke-play format.

This week's event had a Wednesday start unlike the regular events, which usually take place from Thursday to Sunday. The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open is a regular PGA Tour event with a purse of $9 million.

The tournament features a full-size field, including some top-ranked golfers. Defending champion Max Homa teed off at the event along with Patrick Cantlay, Ludvig Aberg, and Shane Lowry.

The participants will make the cut after two rounds and only half the field will compete in the final two rounds on Friday and Saturday.

Farmers Insurance Open 2024 prominent tee times

At the end of the first round of the tournament on Wednesday, Kevin Yu held the lead. He will tee off on Thursday for the second round at 11:50 a.m. ET on the first tee hole of South Torrey Pines Golf Course. Yu will be joined by Thomas Detry and Troy Merritt.

Meanwhile, Collin Morikawa will be joined by Sahith Theegala and Patrick Cantlay and they will tee off at 1:18 p.m. ET on the first tee hole of the South Course.

Following are the prominent groups' tee times for the second round of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open:

South Course

1st Tee

11:50 a.m. - Troy Merritt, Thomas Detry, Kevin Yu

12:01 p.m. - Aaron Baddeley, Chesson Hadley, Sam Ryder

1:18 p.m. - Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay

1:29 p.m. - Ludvig Åberg, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama

1:40 p.m. - Sepp Straka, Harris English, Shane Lowry

10th Tee

11:50 a.m. - Kevin Streelman, Eric Cole, Sam Stevens

12:01 p.m. - Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim, Justin Suh

12:12 p.m. - Aaron Rai, Taylor Montgomery, Ben Kohles

12:23 p.m. - Emiliano Grillo, Billy Horschel, K.H. Lee

12:34 p.m. - Alejandro Tosti, Max Greyserman, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

12:56 p.m. - Matt NeSmith, Justin Lower, Ryan Fox

North Course

1st Tee

12:12 p.m. - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Smalley, Ben Griffin

12:56 p.m. - Will Gordon, Vince Whaley, Nicolai Højgaard

1:40 p.m. – Will Zalatoris, Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ

10th Tee

11:50 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Zac Blair, Robby Shelton

12:01 p.m. – Garrick Higgo, Nick Watney, David Lipsky

12:12 p.m. – Luke List, Akshay Bhatia, Sungjae Im

12:23 p.m. – Tony Finau, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele

12:34 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Min Woo Lee

Farmers Insurance Open 2024 expected cut

The exact projected cut of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open will only be determined once the second round gets underway on Thursday, January 25 at 11:50 a.m. ET. However, following the completion of the opening round, fans can expect the projected cut line to be under par 2.

In the 36-hole cut format, the Tour usually takes the 65th position player's score to determine the cut of a full-size field event. Following the opening round, the 65th position player finished with a score of under 2, and thus, the projected cut line can be expected to be around under 2.

It is important to note that the projected cut line can vary as the golfers tee off on Thursday.