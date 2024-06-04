How many spots will be offered in the 2024 US Open through the final qualifying?

The US Open will be the third major of the 2024 season. This is one of the longest-running events on the world calendar, and also one of the most open fields.

The US Open field will have 156 players and 67 of them (42.94%) will win a spot through the open qualifiers that have been held around the world. More than 10,000 players registered to compete in the local and final qualifying tournaments.

The qualification process concluded this Monday, June 3, with the 10 final qualifiers held in the United States and Canada. Several days earlier, three final qualifiers were held in Japan, England, and Texas (USA).

The first three events handed 23 spots for the US Open, while the remaining 44 were defined this Monday, known as “Golf's Longest Day”. The final qualifying tournaments are played over 36 holes in a single day.

Well-known players such as Nico Echavarria, Mac Meissner, Eugenio Lopez Chacarra, Francesco Molinari, Brandon Wu, S.H. Kim and Ryo Ishikawa qualified at the qualifiers in England and Japan.

During "Golf's Longest Day", several well-known players also qualified, including Mark Hubbard, Adam Svensson, Matt Kuchar, Dean Burmester, Webb Simpson, Justin Lower and Seamus Power.

On the other hand, several notable players failed to advance to the US Open. In that case, there were stars like Joaquin Niemann, Peter Uihlein, Anirban Lahiri, Christo Lamprecht, Sebastian Munoz and Sergio Garcia.

US Open champions who have emerged from qualifying events

It has happened many times that the US Open champion found his place in the field through local qualifiers and finals. This has increased the reputation of the event as the most open field in the world.

Only two players, Ken Venturi in 1964 and Orville Moody in 1969, have ever lifted the champion's trophy after qualifying through the local qualifiers. Ventury won four strokes ahead of Tommy Jacos, while Moody led Deane Beman, Al Geiberger and Rob Rosburg by one stroke.

Six other players won the event after playing the final qualifiers with an exemption. They are Gene Littler (1961), Julius Boros (1963), Jerry Pate (1976), Steve Jones (1996), Michael Campbell (2005) and Lucas Glover (2009), the last one to achieve it so far.

This event also has a rich history of amateur participation. In fact, five amateur players have won the title, one of them (Robert 'Bobby' Jones) no less than four times.

The first amateur to win was Francis Ouimet in 1913 (immortalized in the movie “The Greatest Game Ever Played”). He was followed by Jerome Travers in 1915, and Chick Evans a year later. 'Bobby' Jones won in 1923, 1926, 1929 and 1930. The last amateur to win the US Open was Johnny Goodman in 1933.