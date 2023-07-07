How many wins does Lin Xiyu have? US Women’s Open leader's records explored

Lin Xiyu is a talented golfer from China and is currently making waves at the U.S. Women's Open. She is one of the strong contenders to clinch the coveted title.

As she captivates the golfing world with her exceptional skills and steady play, it begs the question: how many wins does Lin Xiyu have in her professional career?

In this article, we will delve into Lin Xiyu's tournament record, exploring her journey on the LPGA Tour and highlighting her notable achievements.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Final Round

Early career and major performances

Since turning professional in 2011 at the age of 15, Lin Xiyu has shown remarkable promise on the golf course. In her early career, she competed in several prestigious events, including major championships, which serve as the pinnacle of achievement in professional golf.

Her notable performances include a T17 finish at the 2013 RICOH Women's British Open held at St Andrews Links, where she showcased her abilities against the world's best players.

Xiyu also participated in The Evian Championship the same year, displaying her determination to compete at the highest level of the sport.

Top finishes and consistency from Lin Xiyu

As Lin Xiyu gained experience and honed her skills, she began to demonstrate remarkable consistency on the LPGA Tour. In the 2022-23 season, she has achieved commendable results across various tournaments. At the Honda LPGA Thailand, she secured a T15 finish, carding an impressive overall score of 274 (-14). This solid performance was followed by a T39 finish at the HSBC Women's World Championship and a T34 finish at the DIO Implant LA Open.

One of Xiyu's notable strengths is her ability to perform well in major championships. In the 2022-23 season, she delivered exceptional performances in two prestigious majors.

At The Chevron Championship, held at The Club at Carlton Woods, the Chinese superstar finished in a respectable T14 position with a four-round score of 284 (-4). Subsequently, at the JM Eagle LA Championship, she showcased her skill and determination, securing a remarkable T2 finish with a total score of 275 (-9).

Lin Xiyu's current performance at the U.S. Women's Open

The ongoing U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links has further highlighted Xiyu's prowess as a golfer. After the first round, she finds herself in a favorable position, tied for the lead with an impressive score of 68 (-4). This indicates her capability to fight against the world's best players on one of the most iconic golf courses in America.

The 78th U.S. Women's Open - Previews

In conclusion, Xiyu's professional golf career has been marked by consistent performances and notable achievements. While she is yet to secure her first LPGA Tour victory, her journey has been characterized by resilience, skill, and the ability to contend in major championships.

With several top finishes and a strong start at the U.S. Women's Open, Xiyu is undoubtedly a golfer to watch out for in the coming years. As she continues to showcase her talent and determination on the course, the golfing world eagerly awaits her breakthrough win.

