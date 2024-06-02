How many wins does Robert MacIntyre have? Exploring the golfer's past win record

Robert MacIntyre has won three professional events in his career. Two of the victories came on the European Tour and one other professional event. He is looking forward to winning his maiden PGA Tour event at this week's RBC Canadian Open, which will have its finale on Sunday, June 2.

MacIntyre took the lead in the game after three rounds and is in contention to win his maiden PGA Tour event this week. The Scottish golfer won his maiden professional event at the Sahara Kuwait Championship when he registered a two-stroke victory over Luke Joy.

He shot 65, 66, and 65 to win the Mena Golf Tour event. He won two events on the European Tour, with the first coming at the DS Automobile Italian Open in 2020. After playing four rounds of 70, 69, 67 and 64 to tie for the lead at the event with Matt Fitzpatrick, he shot a birdie on the first extra hole of the playoff to win the European Tour event. That year, he also won the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown event. He registered a one-stroke win over Mashiro Kawamura.

In addition to regular tournaments, Robert MacIntyre also displayed a fabulous performance in Majors. He finished in a tie for eighth place at the 2024 PGA Championship, his best at the Major. He tied for 12th place at the 2021 Masters, T35 at the 2021 US Open and T6 at The Open Championship.

How did Robert MacIntyre perform in 2024?

In 2024, Robert MacIntyre played in 15 tournaments and made the cut in eight events this season. He had also recorded three top-10 finsihes and four top-25 finsihes.

The Scottish golfer started the season playing at the 2024 Sony Open and tied for 52nd place. However, soon after, he missed the cut in three back-to-back events before tying for sixth place at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He was tied for eighth place at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the PGA Championship. He last played at the Charles Schwab Challenge but missed the cut.

Here are the results of all the events Robert MacIntyre played in 2024:

Sony Open in Hawaii: T52

The American Express: CUT

Farmers Insurance Open: CUT

WM Phoenix Open: CUT

Mexico Open at Vidanta: T6

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T60

Puerto Rico Open: T32

THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT

Valspar Championship: T33

Texas Children's Houston Open: CUT

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: T8

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: CUT

Myrtle Beach Classic: T13

PGA Championship: T8

Charles Schwab Challenge: CUT

Robert MacIntyre has been playing amazing at the ongoing RBC Canadian Open 2024. He played three rounds of 64, 66, and 66 to top the leaderboard. He is in contention to win his maiden PGA Tour event.