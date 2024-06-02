Close friend’s passing triggers heartfelt tribute from Mackenzie Hughes at the RBC Canadian Open: “There are bigger things than golf”

Mackenzie Hughes paid tribute to his close friend Bill Bath during the third round of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. The Canadian golfer wore a hockey jersey with Bath's name on it.

Mackenzie Hughes and Bill Bath shared a strong bond. Bath even caddied for the golfer at the RBC Canadian Open in 2019. However, his unfortunate demise earlier this year was shocking for Hughes, who honored his friend on the 13th hole of the Hamilton Golf Course, known as "The Rink". Hughes remembered his close friend by wearing his friend's black hockey jersey.

Speaking of Bill Bath, Hughes said (via Notlocal.com):

"I just feel like he was a huge part of my life and my journey to this point. We walked these hills the last time I was here and it's just nice to kind of keep him out there with me, if you will."

"I know we're in the midst of a lot of chaos and competitiveness on that Rink hole and it's actually a super hard shot with like a 6-iron or 5-iron, but there are bigger things than golf and he was a really close friend of mine and I'm thinking about him a lot," he added.

Hughes also explained the reason behind wearing the jersey, saying (via NBC Sports):

“His wife and son have been out here watching me. It’s a bit emotional even when I put that on to think about him. I know the last time I was here he actually caddied for me. So, a lot of great memories with him and his family. That was kind of the reason behind the jersey.”

On the 13th hole, Mackenzie Hughes made a par before paying tribute to his friend. He shot 3-under 67 on Saturday to jump two positions on the leaderboard to take second spot in a tie with Ben Griffin and Ryan Fox.

A look into Mackenzie Hughes's performance at RBC Canadian Open 2024

Mackenzie Hughes is looking forward to winning the 2024 RBC Canadian Open this week. He put forward an exemplary performance in the last three rounds of the tournament. Hughes shot a round of 69 to kickstart the tournament. He made three birdies and two bogeys in the first round to score 1 under 69.

In the second round, Hughes carded two eagles along with five birdies and three bogeys to score 6-under 64, followed by the third round, which scored 67. He shot five birdies and two bogeys in the third round to score 3-under 67.

Mackenzie Hughes tied for second place with a score of under 10 at the PGA Tour event. Meanwhile, Robert MacIntyre took the lead in the game with the score of -14. The final fourth round is scheduled for Sunday, June 2.