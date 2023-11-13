How many wins does Steven Alker have? PGA Tour Champions golfer’s record explored

Steven Alker has once again made headlines, this time through his performance at the prestigious Charles Schwab Cup Championship. The veteran PGA Tour Champions player finished with a final-round score of 70 to claim victory with a total score of -18 after four rounds.

Alker now has 18 professional victories, so let's take a sneak-peek into his various victories.

List of Steven Alker's wins

Steven Alker has played on several different tours during his professional career. He has won on the European Senior Tour (one), PGA Tour Champions (seven), Korn Ferry Tour (four), and PGA Tour of Australasia (three). Alker has also claimed five wins in other tournaments.

PGA Tour Champions wins

TimberTech Championship (7 Nov 2021) : He secured victory with a remarkable score of -17, he triumphed by two strokes, leaving Jim Furyk and Miguel Ángel Jiménez in his wake.

: He secured victory with a remarkable score of -17, he triumphed by two strokes, leaving Jim Furyk and Miguel Ángel Jiménez in his wake. Rapiscan Systems Classic (3 Apr 2022) : With an outstanding score of -18, he dominated the field, claiming victory with a commanding 6-stroke lead over Alex Čejka and Pádraig Harrington.

: With an outstanding score of -18, he dominated the field, claiming victory with a commanding 6-stroke lead over Alex Čejka and Pádraig Harrington. Insperity Invitational (1 May 2022) : With a score of -18, he secured the title with a four-stroke advantage over Brandt Jobe and Steve Stricker.

: With a score of -18, he secured the title with a four-stroke advantage over Brandt Jobe and Steve Stricker. KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship (29 May 2022) : Clinched victory with a score of -16, he won by three strokes, outclassing Stephen Ames.

: Clinched victory with a score of -16, he won by three strokes, outclassing Stephen Ames. Dominion Energy Charity Classic (23 Oct 2022) : With a score of -14, he sealed the championship by a narrow margin of one stroke, triumphing over K. J. Choi.

: With a score of -14, he sealed the championship by a narrow margin of one stroke, triumphing over K. J. Choi. Insperity Invitational (30 Apr 2023) : He secured another victory with a score of -15, finishing four strokes ahead of Steve Stricker.

: He secured another victory with a score of -15, finishing four strokes ahead of Steve Stricker. Charles Schwab Cup Championship (12 Nov 2023): He claimed the championship with an impressive score of -18, winning by a narrow margin of one stroke over Stephen Ames and Ernie Els.

PGA Tour of Australasia wins

Foodlink Queensland Open (20 Oct 1996) : With a score of -13, he won the championship, defeating Greg Chalmers by one stroke.

: With a score of -13, he won the championship, defeating Greg Chalmers by one stroke. Ford South Australian Open (9 Feb 1997) : Secured victory with a score of -15, he outplayed Wayne Grady by one stroke.

: Secured victory with a score of -15, he outplayed Wayne Grady by one stroke. HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship (8 Mar 2009): With a score of -15, he clinched the title, leaving runners-up Josh Geary and David Smail trailing by two strokes.

Web.com Tour wins

Louisiana Open (14 Apr 2002) : Mastered the tournament with an outstanding score of -24, Steven Alker secured victory in a playoff, narrowly defeating Mike Heinen.

: With a score of -15, he claimed the title with a two-stroke lead over Josh Geary and David Smail. Utah Championship (14 Jul 2013) : He triumphed in a playoff, edging out Ashley Hall for the victory, with a score of -22.

: He triumphed in a playoff, edging out Ashley Hall for the victory, with a score of -22. Cleveland Open (8 Jun 2014): Steven Alker secured a win with a score of -14, overcoming Dawie van der Walt in a playoff to clinch the championship.