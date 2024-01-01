How was Michael Block’s year in golf? Exploring the breakout golfer's big moments from 2023

Club pro-Michael Block became an overnight star after he finished in the top 20 at the 2023 PGA Championship. The competition saw him record his best finish at the majors to date, which is sure to have caught the attention of golf fans. He finished in the T15 position at the tournament.

However, at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the next PGA Tour event he participated in, he struggled to replicate his previous result. He missed the cut with scores of 81 in the opening round of the competition and 74 in the following.

With a special exemption, Michael Block participated in five professional PGA Tour events in 2023 but was unable to make the cut in any of them.

He competed at the American Express but failed to make the cut. He then entered the elite field of the Farmers Insurance Open, but was unable to advance to the third round due to his poor play. With two rounds of 74-73, he finished three strokes over par.

With a final score of more than par 15, Michael Block had perhaps the poorest performance of the field in the Charles Schwab Challenge. He shot two rounds of 81 and 74. Block also failed to make the cut at the RBC Canadian Open and the World Wide Technology Championship.

He had also competed at the ISPS Handa Australian Open, a DP world tour event in 2023 and finished in a tie for 27th place.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Michael Block played in 2023:

The American Express: CUT

Farmers Insurance Open: CUT

PGA Championship: T15

Charles Schwab Challenge: CUT

RBC Canadian Open: CUT

ISPS Handa Australian Open: T27

Michael Block's performance at the 2023 PGA Championship

LIV golfer Brooks Koepka won the 2023 PGA Championship, which took place at Oak Hills Country Club from May 18 to May 21. He defeated PGA Tour players Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland by two strokes.

However, Michael Block was making headlines back then thanks to his outstanding performance at the major. He finished in a tie for 15th place with Tyrrell Hatton and Eric Cole. Block performed admirably throughout the competition, shooting three rounds of 70, followed by scoring 71 in the final.

He started with a bogey on the first hole in the opening round, followed by a birdie on the next hole. The American carded two birdies and three bogeys on the front nine of the first round and three birdies on the back nine to score 70.

In the second round of the tournament, he went on to make four birdies and two bogeys, along with one double bogey, to score even par 70.

In the third round again, he scored four birdies, two bogeys, and one double bogey for an even-par 70 score. However, in the finale of the competition, he struggled to make any birdies and added two bogeys. To his credit, he had also made an eagle, which helped him score one-over par 71 and finish in a tie for 15th place.