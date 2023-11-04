Did Michael Block make the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship cut? Exploring the golfer’s Mexican outing 

Michael Block faced a difficult prospect to reach the cut in a highly competitive field in the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship. Despite his best efforts, Block fell just short of progressing to the next round of the tournament.

Michael Block finished the tournament with a +4 score, putting him outside the cut line. Regardless of the outcome, Michael Block showed skill and determination throughout his Mexican trip, displaying the event's high level of quality and competition.

Michael Block hit an especially difficult stretch on the fourth hole, resulting in a triple-bogey, which set the tone for the rest of the day. Despite his best efforts, he only scored one birdie throughout the round, finishing with a score of 76.

World Wide Technology Championship: Michael Block

The World Wide Technology Championship has featured some incredible golfing talent. The course provided the ideal setting for participants to compete for the $8,200,000 payout.

Camilo Villegas of Colombia stands at the top of the rankings with a total score of -16, including an eight-under performance in the second round. Russell Henley, the previous year's champion, set a high standard for this year's rivals.

Unfortunately, not all players were able to advance to the following round. Michael Block, the PGA club pro who made a name for himself at the PGA Championship earlier this year, is among them. The following players did not advance to the next round of the competition.

Player's missed cut at The WWT Championship

Chris Gotterup: -4

Preston Summerhays (a): -4

Zac Blair: -4

Robert Streb: -4

David Lipsky: -4

Chris Naegel: -4

Henrik Norlander: -4

Brian Gay: -4

Mark Hubbard: -4

Satoshi Kodaira: -4

Kensei Hirata: -4

Zecheng Dou: -3

Davis Riley: -3

Peter Kuest: -3

Ryo Ishikawa: -3

Sahith Theegala: -3

Ryan Brehm: -3

Harry Hall: -3

Jimmy Walker: -3

Matthias Schwab: -3

Kyle Westmoreland: -3

Brice Garnett: -3

Augusto Núñez: -2

Peter Knade: -2

Maverick McNealy: -2

Andrew Landry: -2

Scott Harrington: -2

C.T. Pan: -2

Michael Gligic: -2

Billy Davis (a): -2

Tyler Duncan: -2

Kevin Yu: -2

Harry Higgs: -2

Callum Tarren: -2

Charley Hoffman: -2

Stewart Cink: -2

David Lingmerth: -2

Dylan Frittelli: -1

Ben Martin: -1

Ryan Gerard: -1

Greyson Sigg: -1

Harrison Endycott: -1

Isaiah Salinda: -1

Emiliano Grillo: E

Jonathan Byrd: E

Chris Kirk: E

Kevin Roy: E

Doc Redman: +1

Cody Gribble: +1

Nick Watney: +2

Tyson Alexander: +2

Ben Taylor: +2

Jim Herman: +3

Carl Yuan: +3

Jose Cristobal Islas (a): +3

Trevor Cone: +4

Hunter Epson: +4

Michael Block: +4