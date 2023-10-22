How much did Adrian Meronk win from the Andalucia Masters’ $3,750,000 prize money purse?

Adrian Meronk continues to show signs of being one of the fittest players currently on the DP World Tour. This Sunday he won the Andalucia Masters, his third victory of the year on the circuit. He also took home his biggest paycheck of the season.

The Andalucia Masters offered $3,750,000 in prize money. Adrian Meronk's share for winning the event was $638,660.42. This amount surpassed by more than $100,000 his highest payday of the season before this win ($530,174.76 for winning the 2023 Italian Open).

However, Meronk's victory on Sunday is not his personal record. That mark corresponds to his first victory on the circuit, the 2022 Irish Open. His earnings there were $1,032,400.05.

Meronk's career earnings on the DP World Tour amount to $5.7 million. He also earned $251,987.74 on the Challenge Tour and $415,460 on the PGA Tour. His total earnings are $6.37 million.

Meronk won the Andalucia Masters by one stroke over Matti Schmid at 16-under 272. Meronk bounced back from a first round 72 with a second day 68 and back-to-back 66s.

The Pole started the fourth round among the leaders, but got off to a slow start with two bogeys in the first three holes. However, he bounced back with an eagle on the 6th and another on the 9th.

Meronk closed in style with four birdies on the back nine. His performance, combined with an unspectacular fourth round from Matti Scmid (71), sealed victory for the Pole.

What was Adrian Meronk's season like?

Adrian Meronk has had a remarkable upward trajectory over the past two DP World Tour seasons. His four Tour victories and 11 of his 18 top 10s have come between 2022 and 2023.

The current season has been by far the 30-year-old's best in professional golf. He has three wins on the main European circuit (Australian Open, Italian Open and Andalucia Masters). In addition, Meronk has four top-10 finishes in 22 tournaments. He missed the cut in only five of those tournaments.

He has also played in five PGA Tour events (not co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour). His best finish was T14 in the 2023 Honda Classic.

The Andalucia Masters is an event that has been played since 2010 (albeit with some interruptions). Past winners include stars like Graeme McDowell, Sergio Garcia and Matt Fitzpatrick. The purse for the 2023 edition ($3,750,000) is the highest ever for a tournament held in Spain.

The aggregate (265) and to par (-19) records are held by Spaniard Adrian Otaegui, since his victory in 2022. The tournament was played at the Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in Andalusia, Spain, a par-72, 7,200-yard course.