How much has David Lipsky won so far? Memorial Tournament breakout leader’s career earnings explored

David Lipsky became the talk of the town after the American golfer topped the leaderboard of the 2023 Memorial Tournament. After the third round, he shared the lead with Rory McIlroy and Si Woo Kim.
David Lipsky has competed in over 50 professional competitions since turning professional in 2011, winning four of them. However, he is yet to win a PGA Tour tournament.
According to Spotrac, he has earned approximately $2,727,447 in his career. His best earnings came in 2022 when he received $1,269,469 in prize money.
Here is a list of David Lipsky's earnings over the years:
- 2023 $1,000,461
- 2022 $1,269,469
- 2021 $265,325
- 2019 $72,728
- 2018 $81,200
- 2017 $0
- 2015 $38,264
David Lipsky PGA Tour earnings (2022-23 season)
David Lipsky has had an outstanding PGA Tour season. Despite missing the cut in multiple events, the budding star finished in the top ten twice.
Lipsky began the PGA Tour's 2022-23 season at the Fortinet Championship but did not make the cut. He did, however, finish 44th at the Shriners Children's Open and win $23,000 in prize money.
David Lipsky last competed in the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing in 16th place and earning $132,675 in prize money.
The following is the result and earnings of all of David Lipsky's PGA Tour appearances during the 2022-23 season:
Fortinet Championship
- Venue: Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course)
- Result: Missed Cut
- Score: 69-82
- Earnings: 0
Sanderson Farms Championship
- Venue: Country Club of Jackson
- Result: Missed Cut
- Score: 74-75
- Earnings: 0
Shriners Children's Open
- Venue: TPC Summerlin
- Result: T44
- Score: 69-68-71-65
- Earnings: $23,000
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Venue: Accordia Golf Narashino CC
- Result: T40
- Score: 69-69-69-70
- Earnings: $40,260
World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
- Venue: El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba
- Result: T10
- Score: 66-70-66-66
- Earnings: $190,650
Cadence Bank Houston Open
- Venue: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Result: T22
- Score: 66-73-70-67
- Earnings: $84,420
The RSM Classic
- Venue: Sea Island Resort (Seaside Course)
- Result: Withdrawn
- Score: 76
- Earnings: 0
Sony Open in Hawaii
- Venue: Waialae Country Club
- Result: T4
- Score: 65-66-66-69
- Earnings: $332,458
The American Express
- Venue: Pete Dye Stadium Course
- Result: Missed Cut
- Score: 72-71
- Earnings: 0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Result: Missed Cut
- Score: 70-76-72
- Earnings: $0
WM Phoenix Open
- Venue: TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)
- Result: Missed Cut
- Score: 75-68
- Earnings: $0
The Genesis Invitational
- Venue: Riviera Country Club
- Result: T62
- Score: 68-71-74-75
- Earnings:$43,800
Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard
- Venue: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Result: T65
- Score: 72-73-69-78
- Earnings: $43,200
THE PLAYERS Championship
- Venue: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Result: Missed Cut
- Score: 76-80
- Earnings: $0
Valspar Championship
- Venue: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Result: T36
- Score: 72-70-70-73
- Earnings: $35,280
RBC Heritage
- Venue: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Result: Missed Cut
- Score: 70-71
- Earnings: $0
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
- Venue: TPC Louisiana
- Result: T13
- Score: 62-69-69-68
Mexico Open
- Venue: Vidanta Vallarta
- Result: T60
- Score: 71-68-72-70
- Earnings: $16,940
Wells Fargo Championship
- Venue: Quail Hollow Club
- Result: Missed Cut
- Score: 75-71
- Earnings: $0
AT&T Byron Nelson
- Venue: TPC Craig Ranch
- Result: Missed Cut
- Score: 71-68
- Earnings: $0
Charles Schwab Challenge
- Venue: Colonial Country Club
- Result: T16
- Score: 67-69-69-73
- Earnings: $132,675