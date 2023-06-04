How much has David Lipsky won so far? Memorial Tournament breakout leader’s career earnings explored

David Lipsky became the talk of the town after the American golfer topped the leaderboard of the 2023 Memorial Tournament. After the third round, he shared the lead with Rory McIlroy and Si Woo Kim.

David Lipsky has competed in over 50 professional competitions since turning professional in 2011, winning four of them. However, he is yet to win a PGA Tour tournament.

According to Spotrac, he has earned approximately $2,727,447 in his career. His best earnings came in 2022 when he received $1,269,469 in prize money.

Here is a list of David Lipsky's earnings over the years:

2023 $1,000,461

2022 $1,269,469

2021 $265,325

2019 $72,728

2018 $81,200

2017 $0

2015 $38,264

David Lipsky PGA Tour earnings (2022-23 season)

David Lipsky has had an outstanding PGA Tour season. Despite missing the cut in multiple events, the budding star finished in the top ten twice.

Lipsky began the PGA Tour's 2022-23 season at the Fortinet Championship but did not make the cut. He did, however, finish 44th at the Shriners Children's Open and win $23,000 in prize money.

David Lipsky last competed in the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing in 16th place and earning $132,675 in prize money.

The following is the result and earnings of all of David Lipsky's PGA Tour appearances during the 2022-23 season:

Fortinet Championship

Venue: Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course)

Result: Missed Cut

Score: 69-82

Earnings: 0

Sanderson Farms Championship

Venue: Country Club of Jackson

Result: Missed Cut

Score: 74-75

Earnings: 0

Shriners Children's Open

Venue: TPC Summerlin

Result: T44

Score: 69-68-71-65

Earnings: $23,000

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Venue: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Result: T40

Score: 69-69-69-70

Earnings: $40,260

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

Venue: El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba

Result: T10

Score: 66-70-66-66

Earnings: $190,650

Cadence Bank Houston Open

Venue: Memorial Park Golf Course

Result: T22

Score: 66-73-70-67

Earnings: $84,420

The RSM Classic

Venue: Sea Island Resort (Seaside Course)

Result: Withdrawn

Score: 76

Earnings: 0

Sony Open in Hawaii

Venue: Waialae Country Club

Result: T4

Score: 65-66-66-69

Earnings: $332,458

The American Express

Venue: Pete Dye Stadium Course

Result: Missed Cut

Score: 72-71

Earnings: 0

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Result: Missed Cut

Score: 70-76-72

Earnings: $0

WM Phoenix Open

Venue: TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)

Result: Missed Cut

Score: 75-68

Earnings: $0

The Genesis Invitational

Venue: Riviera Country Club

Result: T62

Score: 68-71-74-75

Earnings:$43,800

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard

Venue: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge

Result: T65

Score: 72-73-69-78

Earnings: $43,200

THE PLAYERS Championship

Venue: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)

Result: Missed Cut

Score: 76-80

Earnings: $0

Valspar Championship

Venue: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)

Result: T36

Score: 72-70-70-73

Earnings: $35,280

RBC Heritage

Venue: Harbour Town Golf Links

Result: Missed Cut

Score: 70-71

Earnings: $0

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Venue: TPC Louisiana

Result: T13

Score: 62-69-69-68

Mexico Open

Venue: Vidanta Vallarta

Result: T60

Score: 71-68-72-70

Earnings: $16,940

Wells Fargo Championship

Venue: Quail Hollow Club

Result: Missed Cut

Score: 75-71

Earnings: $0

AT&T Byron Nelson

Venue: TPC Craig Ranch

Result: Missed Cut

Score: 71-68

Earnings: $0

Charles Schwab Challenge

Venue: Colonial Country Club

Result: T16

Score: 67-69-69-73

Earnings: $132,675

