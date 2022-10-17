How much did golfers earn at LIV Golf Jeddah in Saudi Arabia

The final individual event of the LIV Golf calendar year ended on Sunday in Saudi Arabia. The LIV Golf Jeddah event, which went to the playoffs, saw Brooks Koepka emerge victorious over Smash teammate Peter Uihlein. The win at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club saw Koepka take home the $4 million prize.

It is pertinent to note that Dustin Johnson was crowned the individual champion of LIV Golf’s inaugural season even before the event.

The LIV Golf Boston champion ensured the title in Bangkok last week. The two-time Major winner bagged a whopping $18 million as a bonus for finishing first. The bonus win took the golfer’s earnings from LIV Golf to nearly $31 million.

Following this, all eyes were on LIV Golf Jeddah to see who would follow him in the standings.

How much did golfers win at LIV Golf Jeddah

Brooks Koepka’s victory on Sunday ensured that all of the LIV Golf events this season had different winners. As the four-time Major champion claimed the top prize of $4 million, second-placed Uihlein walked away with $2.125 million. Owing to the series’ high paying format, last placed Martin Kaymer and Kevin Na, both of whom withdrew from the event, also pocketed $121,000.

Here are the prize money payouts for each player at LIV Golf Jeddah:

Brooks Koepka - $4,000,000

Peter Uihlein - $2,125,000

Joaquin Niemann - $1,275,000

Sergio Garcia - $1,275,000

Matthew Wolff - $816,667

Dustin Johnson - $816,667

Paul Casey - $816,667

Bernd Wiesberger - $602,500

Charl Schwartzel - $602,500

Anirban Lahiri - $550,000

Abraham Ancer - $550,000

Talor Gooch - $289,714

Jediah Morgan - $289,714

Chase Koepka - $289,714

Lee Westwood - $289,714

Graeme McDowell - $289,714

Patrick Reed - $289,714

Carlos Ortiz - $289,714

Charles Howell III - $210,000

Sihwan Kim - $210,000

Bryson DeChambeau - $172,500

Cameron Smith - $172,500

Jason Kokrak - $172,500

James Piot - $172,500

Phachara Khongwatmai - $164,000

Richard Bland - $164,000

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra - $164,000

Branden Grace - $156,000

Sam Horsfield - $156,000

Laurie Canter - $156,000

Louis Oosthuizen - $156,000

Ian Poulter - $156,000

Harold Varner III - $149,000

Hideto Tanihara - $149,000

Marc Leishman - $144,000

Wade Ormsby - $144,000

Phil Mickelson - $144,000

Henrik Stenson - $138,000

Sadom Kaewkanjana - $138,000

Turk Pettit - $138,000

Hudson Swafford - $131,000

Cameron Tringale - $131,000

Scott Vincent - $131,000

Shaun Norris - $131,000

Matt Jones - $126,000

Pat Perez - $124,000

Martin Kaymer - $121,000

Kevin Na - $121,000

Brooks Koepka wins LIV Golf Jeddah

Brooks Koepka rose to the occasion on Sunday and clinched his first victory in LIV Golf. The American golfer holed a birdie putt on the third hole of a playoff to edge out compatriot Peter Uihlein at LIV Golf Jeddah. Notably, the play-off victory in Saudi Arabia was Koepka’s first victory since February 2021.

Koepka, who has struggled with injuries in recent years, opened the event with an 8-under-par 62. However, he was overtaken by teammate Uihlein on Saturday. Keopka later made a strong comeback to shoot a 69, tying at 12 under with Uihlein. The 32-year-old American golfer then came out on top in the playoffs at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club and took the $4 million prize.

