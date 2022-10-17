How much did golfers earn at LIV Golf Jeddah in Saudi Arabia

The final individual event of the LIV Golf calendar year ended on Sunday in Saudi Arabia. The LIV Golf Jeddah event, which went to the playoffs, saw Brooks Koepka emerge victorious over Smash teammate Peter Uihlein. The win at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club saw Koepka take home the $4 million prize.
It is pertinent to note that Dustin Johnson was crowned the individual champion of LIV Golf’s inaugural season even before the event.
The LIV Golf Boston champion ensured the title in Bangkok last week. The two-time Major winner bagged a whopping $18 million as a bonus for finishing first. The bonus win took the golfer’s earnings from LIV Golf to nearly $31 million.
Following this, all eyes were on LIV Golf Jeddah to see who would follow him in the standings.
How much did golfers win at LIV Golf Jeddah
Brooks Koepka’s victory on Sunday ensured that all of the LIV Golf events this season had different winners. As the four-time Major champion claimed the top prize of $4 million, second-placed Uihlein walked away with $2.125 million. Owing to the series’ high paying format, last placed Martin Kaymer and Kevin Na, both of whom withdrew from the event, also pocketed $121,000.
Here are the prize money payouts for each player at LIV Golf Jeddah:
- Brooks Koepka - $4,000,000
- Peter Uihlein - $2,125,000
- Joaquin Niemann - $1,275,000
- Sergio Garcia - $1,275,000
- Matthew Wolff - $816,667
- Dustin Johnson - $816,667
- Paul Casey - $816,667
- Bernd Wiesberger - $602,500
- Charl Schwartzel - $602,500
- Anirban Lahiri - $550,000
- Abraham Ancer - $550,000
- Talor Gooch - $289,714
- Jediah Morgan - $289,714
- Chase Koepka - $289,714
- Lee Westwood - $289,714
- Graeme McDowell - $289,714
- Patrick Reed - $289,714
- Carlos Ortiz - $289,714
- Charles Howell III - $210,000
- Sihwan Kim - $210,000
- Bryson DeChambeau - $172,500
- Cameron Smith - $172,500
- Jason Kokrak - $172,500
- James Piot - $172,500
- Phachara Khongwatmai - $164,000
- Richard Bland - $164,000
- Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra - $164,000
- Branden Grace - $156,000
- Sam Horsfield - $156,000
- Laurie Canter - $156,000
- Louis Oosthuizen - $156,000
- Ian Poulter - $156,000
- Harold Varner III - $149,000
- Hideto Tanihara - $149,000
- Marc Leishman - $144,000
- Wade Ormsby - $144,000
- Phil Mickelson - $144,000
- Henrik Stenson - $138,000
- Sadom Kaewkanjana - $138,000
- Turk Pettit - $138,000
- Hudson Swafford - $131,000
- Cameron Tringale - $131,000
- Scott Vincent - $131,000
- Shaun Norris - $131,000
- Matt Jones - $126,000
- Pat Perez - $124,000
- Martin Kaymer - $121,000
- Kevin Na - $121,000
Brooks Koepka wins LIV Golf Jeddah
Brooks Koepka rose to the occasion on Sunday and clinched his first victory in LIV Golf. The American golfer holed a birdie putt on the third hole of a playoff to edge out compatriot Peter Uihlein at LIV Golf Jeddah. Notably, the play-off victory in Saudi Arabia was Koepka’s first victory since February 2021.
Koepka, who has struggled with injuries in recent years, opened the event with an 8-under-par 62. However, he was overtaken by teammate Uihlein on Saturday. Keopka later made a strong comeback to shoot a 69, tying at 12 under with Uihlein. The 32-year-old American golfer then came out on top in the playoffs at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club and took the $4 million prize.