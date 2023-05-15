Create

How much is Jason Day worth? Exploring the AT&T Byron Nelson winner’s career earnings and more

By Ankita Yadav
Modified May 15, 2023 07:49 GMT
AT&amp;T Byron Nelson - Final Round
Australian golfer Jason Day (Image via Getty)

Jason Day brought home $1.7 million in prize money after winning the AT&T Bryon Nelson. The Australian won by one stroke over Austin Eckroat and Si-Woo Kim. He finished the final round of 62 to take the lead.

His profits in 2023 increased to $4,036,283 as a result of this victory on Sunday, May 14. Official tournaments netted him $3,942,533 and unauthorized tournaments netted him $93,750. According to Spotrac, his overall career earnings are $59 million, which includes $54 million in official earnings and $3 million in unofficial tournament earnings.

According to CA Knowledge, Jason Day's net worth as of 2023 is estimated to be over $55 million. His yearly income is listed at $4 million. Day has won more than $30 million in prize money and an additional $20 million in endorsements. His annual pay is roughly $10 million, with a monthly salary of $2 million.

Jason Day's total earnings in 2021 are expected to be over $17 million, including $13 million from endorsements.

Jason Day's overall career earnings are as follows:

2023

  • Total earnings: $4,036,283
  • Official payouts: $3,942,533
  • Unofficial payouts: $93,750

2022

  • Total earnings: $3,332,612
  • Official payouts: $1,180,112
  • Unofficial payouts: $152,500

2021

  • Total earnings: $1,291,234
  • Official payouts: $1,291,234

2020

  • Total earnings:$2,307,898
  • Official payouts $1,943,898
  • Unofficial payouts: $210,000

2019

  • Total earnings: $2,743,480
  • Official payouts $2,637,480
  • Unofficial payouts: $106,000

2018

  • Total earnings: $5,087,461
  • Official payouts: $5,087,461

2017

  • Total earnings: $2,978,181
  • Official payouts: $2,978,181

2016

  • Total earnings: $8,045,112
  • Official payouts: $8,045,112

2015

  • Total earnings: $9,938,330
  • Official payouts: $9,403,330
  • Unofficial payouts: $535,000

2014

  • Total earnings: $5,188,741
  • Official payouts: $3,789,574
  • Unofficial payouts: $1,399,167

2013

  • Total earnings: $3,625,030
  • Official payouts: $3,625,030

2012

  • Total earnings: $1,432,399
  • Official payouts: $1,143,233
  • Unofficial payouts: $289,167

2011

  • Total earnings: $4,117,647
  • Official payouts: $3,962,647
  • Unofficial payouts: $155,000

2010

  • Total earnings: $2,990,577
  • Official payouts: $2,904,327
  • Unofficial payouts: $86,250

2009

  • Total earnings: $1,251,219
  • Official payouts: $1,251,219

2008

  • Total earnings: $772,393
  • Official payouts: $767,393
  • Unofficial payouts: $5,000

2006

  • Total earnings: $174,508
  • Official payouts: $174,508

Jason Day 2023 earnings

Jason Day began the new year by placing 18th at the 2023 The American Express and winning $110,000 in prize money. At the WM Phoenix Open, he won $282,750 in prize money.

Jason Day finished ninth at the 2023 Genesis Invitational Open, earning $545K in prize money, and 10th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational Open, earning $485K.

The following are the results of every tournament in which Jason Day competed in 2023:

The American Express

  • Date: January 19-22, 2023
  • Position: 18th
  • Prize money: $110,000

Farmers Insurance Open

  • Date: January 25-28, 2023
  • Position: Seventh
  • Prize money: $282,750

WM Phoenix Open

  • Date: February 9-12, 2023
  • Position: 5th
  • Prize money: $820,000

Genesis Invitational Open

  • Date: February 16-19, 2023
  • Position: 9th
  • Prize money: $545,000

Arnold Palmer Invitational Open

  • Date: March 2-5, 2023
  • Position: 10th
  • Prize money: $485,000

The Players Championship

  • Date: March 9-12, 2023
  • Position: 19th
  • Prize money: $356,250

The Masters Championship

  • Date: April 6-9, 2023
  • Position: 39th
  • Prize money: $79,200

Wells Fargo Championship

  • Date: May 4-7,2023
  • Position: missed the cut
  • Prize money: 0

AT&T Bryon Nelson

  • Date: May 11-14,2023
  • Position: winner
  • Prize money: $1.5 million

Quick Links

Edited by Sabine Algur
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...