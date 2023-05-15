How much is Jason Day worth? Exploring the AT&T Byron Nelson winner’s career earnings and more

Jason Day brought home $1.7 million in prize money after winning the AT&T Bryon Nelson. The Australian won by one stroke over Austin Eckroat and Si-Woo Kim. He finished the final round of 62 to take the lead.
His profits in 2023 increased to $4,036,283 as a result of this victory on Sunday, May 14. Official tournaments netted him $3,942,533 and unauthorized tournaments netted him $93,750. According to Spotrac, his overall career earnings are $59 million, which includes $54 million in official earnings and $3 million in unofficial tournament earnings.
According to CA Knowledge, Jason Day's net worth as of 2023 is estimated to be over $55 million. His yearly income is listed at $4 million. Day has won more than $30 million in prize money and an additional $20 million in endorsements. His annual pay is roughly $10 million, with a monthly salary of $2 million.
Jason Day's total earnings in 2021 are expected to be over $17 million, including $13 million from endorsements.
Jason Day's overall career earnings are as follows:
2023
- Total earnings: $4,036,283
- Official payouts: $3,942,533
- Unofficial payouts: $93,750
2022
- Total earnings: $3,332,612
- Official payouts: $1,180,112
- Unofficial payouts: $152,500
2021
- Total earnings: $1,291,234
- Official payouts: $1,291,234
2020
- Total earnings:$2,307,898
- Official payouts $1,943,898
- Unofficial payouts: $210,000
2019
- Total earnings: $2,743,480
- Official payouts $2,637,480
- Unofficial payouts: $106,000
2018
- Total earnings: $5,087,461
- Official payouts: $5,087,461
2017
- Total earnings: $2,978,181
- Official payouts: $2,978,181
2016
- Total earnings: $8,045,112
- Official payouts: $8,045,112
2015
- Total earnings: $9,938,330
- Official payouts: $9,403,330
- Unofficial payouts: $535,000
2014
- Total earnings: $5,188,741
- Official payouts: $3,789,574
- Unofficial payouts: $1,399,167
2013
- Total earnings: $3,625,030
- Official payouts: $3,625,030
2012
- Total earnings: $1,432,399
- Official payouts: $1,143,233
- Unofficial payouts: $289,167
2011
- Total earnings: $4,117,647
- Official payouts: $3,962,647
- Unofficial payouts: $155,000
2010
- Total earnings: $2,990,577
- Official payouts: $2,904,327
- Unofficial payouts: $86,250
2009
- Total earnings: $1,251,219
- Official payouts: $1,251,219
2008
- Total earnings: $772,393
- Official payouts: $767,393
- Unofficial payouts: $5,000
2006
- Total earnings: $174,508
- Official payouts: $174,508
Jason Day 2023 earnings
Jason Day began the new year by placing 18th at the 2023 The American Express and winning $110,000 in prize money. At the WM Phoenix Open, he won $282,750 in prize money.
Jason Day finished ninth at the 2023 Genesis Invitational Open, earning $545K in prize money, and 10th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational Open, earning $485K.
The following are the results of every tournament in which Jason Day competed in 2023:
The American Express
- Date: January 19-22, 2023
- Position: 18th
- Prize money: $110,000
Farmers Insurance Open
- Date: January 25-28, 2023
- Position: Seventh
- Prize money: $282,750
WM Phoenix Open
- Date: February 9-12, 2023
- Position: 5th
- Prize money: $820,000
Genesis Invitational Open
- Date: February 16-19, 2023
- Position: 9th
- Prize money: $545,000
Arnold Palmer Invitational Open
- Date: March 2-5, 2023
- Position: 10th
- Prize money: $485,000
The Players Championship
- Date: March 9-12, 2023
- Position: 19th
- Prize money: $356,250
The Masters Championship
- Date: April 6-9, 2023
- Position: 39th
- Prize money: $79,200
Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 4-7,2023
- Position: missed the cut
- Prize money: 0
AT&T Bryon Nelson
- Date: May 11-14,2023
- Position: winner
- Prize money: $1.5 million