“I was very close to calling it quits” - Jason Day opens up on his struggles after winning the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson

For the past few years, Jason Day has been struggling with his injuries. He won his last event in 2018, the Wells Fargo Championship. Day ultimately ended his winless streak by winning the AT&T Bryon Nelson on Sunday, May 14.

After winning the event, Jason Day spoke to the media about his struggles and said that he had considered quitting golf at one point. He said:

“I don’t know how to explain it. I came into the week after missing last week’s cut, and I was kind of fed up with having to go over like a lot of technical thoughts with my swing. So I just decided I’m just going to go out and just try and play some golf."

He added:

“I was very close to calling it quits. I never told my wife that, but I was OK with it just because it was a very stressful part of my life."

Jason Day went on to praise his wife, Ellie, saying she was always there for him and never gave up on him. He said:

“Ellie, she never gave up on me trying to get back to the winner’s circle again. She just always was pushing me to try and get better."

Jason Day won the tournament with a final-round 62 and a score of 23-under. He got the competition underway with a birdie on the third hole. Day won the tournament with a score of 261 after making nine birdies.

"I'm very pleased" - Jason Day on winning the 2023 AT&T Bryon Nelson

In the first round of the AT&T Bryon Nelson, Jason Day started with a birdie on the eighth hole. On the next hole, he made another birdie. Day shot a 7-under par 64 with seven birdies in a bogey-free round on Thursday.

In the second round, he had four birdies and two bogeys for a 69, and in the third round, he started with a birdie on the second hole and finished with six birdies and a bogey for a 66. He won the 13th PGA Tour tournament of his career with a final-round 62.

Jason Day was pleased with his performance and spoke about it in an interview with CBS Sports.

"It's been a struggling few years -- five years since my last win -- so to be able to get the win the way I played today was really special. I'm very pleased and happy with how things have progressed over the last couple of years for me."

He added:

"I lost my mom last year, and this was kind of the first one without her. To have her name on my caddie bib was special."

Jason Day began the new year with The American Express and ended 18th with a -5 score. He then competed in the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing seventh, and fifth in the 2023 WM Phoenix Open.

Day also competed in the Genesis Invitational Open, finishing ninth, and the Arnold Palmer Invitational, finishing 10th. He struggled with his game in recent years, but he has been in form since the beginning of 2023.

