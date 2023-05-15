“Most feel-good win on Tour this year” – Fans react to Jason Day ending his winless drought at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson

Jason Day's winless streak comes to an end when the Australian won by one stroke over Austin Eckroat and Si Woo Kim at the 2023 AT&T Bryon Nelson. Day's last PGA Tour victory came in 2018 when he won the Wells Fargo Championship and after five years, he finally won a PGA Tour event.

The 35-year-old began the final round of the Bryon Nelson with a par-4 and quickly got into the game with three back-to-back birdies on the third through fifth holes. He shot 62 in a bogey-free round in which he birdied half of the holes.

The PGA Tour posted a snap of Jason Day's victory on Twitter with the caption:

"1,835 days since his last win on TOUR. Jason Day is back in the winner’s circle at AT&T Bryon Nelson"

Fans applauded him in the comments area and texted him their congratulations. They commented:

"Most feel-good win on Tour this year"

"Worthy Champ on Mother's Day."

"Been coming so glad he finally got it, one of the best guys on tour, go get that major now Jason."

"Good for Jason! He has hit a lot of pot holes the last few years, glad he has finally risen above them now for this Victory!"

Jason Day won the tournament on Mother's Day. While having a conversation with CBS Sports, he became emotional about his mother Dening, who died of cancer last year. He said:

"It's been a struggling few years -- five years since my last win -- so to be able to get the win the way I played today was really special. I'm very pleased and happy with how things have progressed over the last couple of years for me.

"I lost my mom last year, and this was kind of the first one without her. To have her name on my caddie bib was special," he added.

"I thought I wasn't going to play again" - Jason Day opens up about his injuries

Jason Day turned professional in 2006 and has already won 18 competitive events. He won 13 PGA Tour events and three European Tour titles. His career peaked in 2015 when he won the PGA Championship and climbed to the top of the global rankings.

However, due to injuries, he has struggled with his playing in recent years. After winning the 2023 AT&t Bryon Nelson Championship, Day spoke with CBS Sports about his performance and injuries. He stated:

"Nonstop grinding and nonstop wanting to improve and get better. I've had a lot of injuries with my back, and for a moment there I thought I wasn't going to play again. Then trying to get through those two years of just trying to get through a tournament was difficult. To be on the other side of it, to be healthy, feeling good about my game, finally winning again, no better feeling really."

Si Woo Kim and Austin Eckroat finished second in the competition, followed by C.T. Pan's single finish in fourth position. Tyrell Hatton tied for fifth place in the tournament with Zecheng Dou and Scottie Scheffler. Adam Scott settled in eighth place alongside Ryan Palmer and Vincent Norrman.

