How much is Leona Maguire worth? Net worth and earnings explored

Irish golfer Leona Maguire was the runner-up in the recently concluded CME Group Tour Championship. The 27-year-old has created multiple records. She created history in February this year by becoming the first Irish woman to win a LPGA event after bagging the LPGA Drive On Championship by three strokes.

Continuing her success in amatuer golf into the professional circuit after turning pro in 2018, she has been associated with many huge brands. Currently, she's sponsored by Puma, Ping, Allianz, Kingspan, Davy Group and KPMG. Maguire is also a Kinetica Sports athlete.

According to LPGA, her total career earnings are $1,306,409. Her net worth is estimated to be around $200K.

"It's mixed emotions" - Leona Maguire on CME Group Tour Championship

Leona Maguire at the Dana Open presented by Marathon - Final Round (Image via Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Leona Maguire put up valiant fight at the CME Group Tour Championship but was edged out by Lydia Ko.

Looking back at her performance, Maguire noted that it was an incredible week.

"It was an incredible week. A really great way to finish off the season. If you had offered me second at the start of the week, I would have grabbed it with both hands."

She also mentioned the tough weather conditions the golfers faced and lauded Lydia Ko for her victory, saying:

"It would have been nice to play a little bit better today, but it was really tough out there. The wind was strong. It was cold. Pins were tricky. Had some really key up-and-downs to keep me in it and keep a little pressure on Lydia, but she played really solid all day today, and she's a deserving winner."

Maguire, though, added that she's going back home with mixed emotions, as she had cometo the tournament to win. She said:

"It's mixed emotions. Obviously, I would have loved to have won, but four years ago pretty much this week I missed Q-School by a shot. I drove by that exit on Sunday driving down here, and to be here today in this position, it's a big jump forward."

Its been a great year for Maguire, and now she's looking forward to a better 2023 season. She said:

"It's been an incredible year. It's been my best season so far, and I've gotten better every year. Looking forward to the off-season now and hopefully can have an even better 2023."

Maguire will hope to fare even better next season.

Poll : 0 votes