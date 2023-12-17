How much did Louis Oosthuizen win from €1,000,000 worth Mauritius Open?

Louis Oosthuizen won the Mauritius Open on Sunday, December 17, with a score of 17-under 271. It is the second consecutive victory on the DP World Tour for the South African, who takes the lion's share of the €1,000,000 prize money.

The victory at the Heritage La Réserve Golf Club earned Louis Oosthuizen €185,672.44 ($202,271.56). Oosthuizen thus raised his winnings of the last two weeks to €440,672.44 ($480,068.56), adding the prize obtained by winning the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

Louis Oosthuizen's performance included four rounds in the 60s, the only player to do so at the 2023 Mauritius Open. His game was especially dazzling in the third round, where he carded three eagles, two of them consecutive on the 5th and 6th. Oosthuizen also had 20 birdies and nine bogeys during the event.

Second place went to Louis Oosthuizen's LIV Golf colleague, Laurie Canter, who finished two strokes behind the South African. Canter had only one trouble round, carding a 74 on the second day and was the only player other than the champion to earn more than €100,000 (€120,140.99).

The Mauritius Open victory is Louis Oosthuizen's 11th win on the DP World Tour and his second in a row. It is also the fifth victory by LIV Golf players in the last six DP World Tour tournaments.

The Mauritius Open is the final event of the 2023 calendar year on the premier European circuit. However, it is the sixth tournament on the 2024 season schedule.

How much did Louis Oosthuizen earn during 2023 as a golfer?

Louis Oosthuizen has had a very successful season from a financial point of view. His participation in LIV Golf, a circuit known for its high money prizes, plays a relevant role in this.

The South African finished 24th in the individual ranking of the 2023 LIV Golf season and 20th in the money list. His individual results for the season earned him $5,237,880.

In addition, the team captained by Oosthuizen, Stinger GC, finished 5th in the Team Championship. This earned $325,000 for each of the four players, including the captain.

The above amounts do not include any other (undisclosed) income Oosthuizen may have earned as an owner of the Stinger GC team.

The 2010 Open Championship winner's earnings do not end there, as he participated in several DP World Tour events during the calendar year of both the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Among the former are The Masters, The Open and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. These events earned Oosthuizen $151,597.05. As for events corresponding to 2024, but played in 2023, Oosthuizen played two and won both, with $480,068.56 as total prize money.

Considering all these figures, Oosthuizen's sporting results during 2023 have earned him $6,194,545.61.