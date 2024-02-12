How much did Nick Taylor win at 2024 WM Phoenix Open? Exploring the full prize money payout

Nick Taylor won the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, defeating Charley Hoffman in a 2-hole playoff. The Canadian took home the lion's share of the $8,800,000 purse, as well as his fourth career PGA Tour victory.
Taylor took home a $1.584 million paycheck, plus 500 FedEx Cup ranking points. His victory at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open also confirms his place in the field for all Signature Events remaining in the season, and also virtually assures his qualification to the season's four majors.
2024 WM Phoenix Open full prize money payout
Below is the full prize money payout for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open:
- P1- Nick Taylor -21 $1.584 million
- P2- Charley Hoffman -21 $959,200
- T3- Sam Burns -18 $519,200
- T3- Scottie Scheffler -18 $519,200
- 5- Sahith Theegala - 17 $360,800
- T6- Jordan Spieth -14 $360,800
- T6- Maverick McNealy -14 $360,800
- T8- Adam Scott -13 $248,600
- T8- Kurt Kitayama -13 $248,600
- T8- Cameron Young -13 $248,600
- T8- Andrew Novak -13 $248,600
- T12- Si Woo Kim -12 $99,586
- T12- Justin Thomas -12 $99,586
- T12- Doug Ghim -12 $99,586
- T15- Davis Thompson -11 $156,200
- T15- Matt Fitzpatrick -11 $156,200
- T17- Harris English -10 $125,400
- T17- Keith Mitchell -10 $125,400
- T17- Adam Schenk -10 $125,400
- T17- Tom Kim -10 $125,400
- T17- Tom Hoge -10 $125,400
- T22- Brendon Todd -9 $82,133
- T22- Hideki Matsuyama -9 $82,133
- T22- Emiliano Grillo -9 $82,133
- T22- Justin Suh -9 $82,133
- T22- Jhonattan Vegas -9 $82,133
- T22- Denny McCarthy -9 $82,133
- T28- Jim Knous -8 $53,000
- T28- Christiaan Bezuidenhout -8 $53,000
- T28- Corey Conners -8 $53,000
- T28- S.H. Kim -8 $53,000
- T28- Thomas Detry -8 $53,000
- T28- Ben Griffin -8 $53,000
- T28- Hayden Buckley -8 $53,000
- T28- Jake Knapp -8 $53,000
- T28- Sam Stevens -8 $53,000
- T28- Daniel Berger -8 $53,000
- T28- Aaron Baddeley -8 $53,000
- T39- Taylor Moore -7 $39,160
- T39- Taylor Montgomery -7 $39,160
- T41- Carson Young -6 $30,404
- T41- Beau Hossler -6 $30,404
- T41- Billy Horschel -6 $30,404
- T41- Joel Dahmen -6 $30,404
- T41- Sami Valimaki -6 $30,404
- T41- Wyndham Clark -6 $30,404
- T41- Harry Hall -6 $30,404
- T41- Ryan Fox -6 $30,404
- T49- Eric Cole -5 $22,396
- T49- Zac Blair -5 $22,396
- T49- Garrick Higgo -5 $22,396
- T49- Kevin Chappell -5 $22,396
- T53- Martin Laird -4 $20,529
- T53- Tyler Duncan -4 $20,529
- T53- Matt Wallace -4 $20,529
- T53- Justin Lower -4 $20,529
- T53- Mark Hubbard -4 $20,529
- T53- Tyson Alexander -4 $20,529
- T53- Alex Noren -4 $20,529
- T60- Adrien Dumont de Chassart -3 $19,448
- T60- Shane Lowry -3 $19,448
- T60- Robby Shelton -3 $19,448
- T60- Zach Johnson -3 $19,448
- T60- Brian Harman -3 $19,448
- T66- Byeong Hun An -1 $18,392
- T66- Nick Hardy -1 $18,392
- T66- Jesse Mueller -1 $18,392
- T66 Seamus Power -1 $18,392
- T66 Sungjae Im -1 $18,392
- T71- Matt NeSmith E $17,776
- T71- Min Woo Lee E $17,776
- 73 Nicolo Galletti +2 $17,424
The WM Phoenix Open saved its best thrills for last. Charley Hoffman led most of the fourth round and was one stroke away from his fifth PGA Tour victory, his first in more than eight years.
But Nick Taylor tied the match at 21 under with a 9-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole, forcing a playoff for the WM Phoenix Open title, which he won by birdieing the two holes that required sudden death, as Hoffman couldn't do the same and made par on the second hole.