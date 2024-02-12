How much did Nick Taylor win at 2024 WM Phoenix Open? Exploring the full prize money payout

Nick Taylor won the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, defeating Charley Hoffman in a 2-hole playoff. The Canadian took home the lion's share of the $8,800,000 purse, as well as his fourth career PGA Tour victory.

Taylor took home a $1.584 million paycheck, plus 500 FedEx Cup ranking points. His victory at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open also confirms his place in the field for all Signature Events remaining in the season, and also virtually assures his qualification to the season's four majors.

2024 WM Phoenix Open full prize money payout

Below is the full prize money payout for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open:

P1- Nick Taylor -21 $1.584 million

P2- Charley Hoffman -21 $959,200

T3- Sam Burns -18 $519,200

T3- Scottie Scheffler -18 $519,200

5- Sahith Theegala - 17 $360,800

T6- Jordan Spieth -14 $360,800

T6- Maverick McNealy -14 $360,800

T8- Adam Scott -13 $248,600

T8- Kurt Kitayama -13 $248,600

T8- Cameron Young -13 $248,600

T8- Andrew Novak -13 $248,600

T12- Si Woo Kim -12 $99,586

T12- Justin Thomas -12 $99,586

T12- Doug Ghim -12 $99,586

T15- Davis Thompson -11 $156,200

T15- Matt Fitzpatrick -11 $156,200

T17- Harris English -10 $125,400

T17- Keith Mitchell -10 $125,400

T17- Adam Schenk -10 $125,400

T17- Tom Kim -10 $125,400

T17- Tom Hoge -10 $125,400

T22- Brendon Todd -9 $82,133

T22- Hideki Matsuyama -9 $82,133

T22- Emiliano Grillo -9 $82,133

T22- Justin Suh -9 $82,133

T22- Jhonattan Vegas -9 $82,133

T22- Denny McCarthy -9 $82,133

T28- Jim Knous -8 $53,000

T28- Christiaan Bezuidenhout -8 $53,000

T28- Corey Conners -8 $53,000

T28- S.H. Kim -8 $53,000

T28- Thomas Detry -8 $53,000

T28- Ben Griffin -8 $53,000

T28- Hayden Buckley -8 $53,000

T28- Jake Knapp -8 $53,000

T28- Sam Stevens -8 $53,000

T28- Daniel Berger -8 $53,000

T28- Aaron Baddeley -8 $53,000

T39- Taylor Moore -7 $39,160

T39- Taylor Montgomery -7 $39,160

T41- Carson Young -6 $30,404

T41- Beau Hossler -6 $30,404

T41- Billy Horschel -6 $30,404

T41- Joel Dahmen -6 $30,404

T41- Sami Valimaki -6 $30,404

T41- Wyndham Clark -6 $30,404

T41- Harry Hall -6 $30,404

T41- Ryan Fox -6 $30,404

T49- Eric Cole -5 $22,396

T49- Zac Blair -5 $22,396

T49- Garrick Higgo -5 $22,396

T49- Kevin Chappell -5 $22,396

T53- Martin Laird -4 $20,529

T53- Tyler Duncan -4 $20,529

T53- Matt Wallace -4 $20,529

T53- Justin Lower -4 $20,529

T53- Mark Hubbard -4 $20,529

T53- Tyson Alexander -4 $20,529

T53- Alex Noren -4 $20,529

T60- Adrien Dumont de Chassart -3 $19,448

T60- Shane Lowry -3 $19,448

T60- Robby Shelton -3 $19,448

T60- Zach Johnson -3 $19,448

T60- Brian Harman -3 $19,448

T66- Byeong Hun An -1 $18,392

T66- Nick Hardy -1 $18,392

T66- Jesse Mueller -1 $18,392

T66 Seamus Power -1 $18,392

T66 Sungjae Im -1 $18,392

T71- Matt NeSmith E $17,776

T71- Min Woo Lee E $17,776

73 Nicolo Galletti +2 $17,424

The WM Phoenix Open saved its best thrills for last. Charley Hoffman led most of the fourth round and was one stroke away from his fifth PGA Tour victory, his first in more than eight years.

But Nick Taylor tied the match at 21 under with a 9-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole, forcing a playoff for the WM Phoenix Open title, which he won by birdieing the two holes that required sudden death, as Hoffman couldn't do the same and made par on the second hole.