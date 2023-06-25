How much will each golfer win at the Travelers Championship 2023? Prize money breakdown explored

The Travelers Championship 2023 is almost near its business end on June 25, Sunday. Keegan Bradley leads the table and is followed by Chez Reavie who is just one shot behind. The duo maintains a five and four shots difference from number three Patrick Cantlay, respectively.
But as the tournament is closer to its conclusion, fans wonder how much will the golfers be getting in terms of a paycheck. Interestingly, the ongoing tournament has a prize purse equivalent to the recently concluded major, the 2023 US Open.
Travelers Championship 2023 prize money purse breakdown
The ninth and last designated event of the PGA Tour's 2023 season, Travelers Championship 2023, has a $20 million prize purse and the winner takes $3.6 million.
The winner will get 500 FedEx Cup points and will also be awarded 65 Official World Golf Rankings point. He will also be given a two-year extension on the PGA Tour and will be exempted from playing next year's Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, and the Tournament of Champions.
The prize purse will be distributed to the players who have made the cut after round 2. 65 players, including ties, out of the 156 players, who have the lowest score aggregate, make the cut after completing their play after 36 holes.
Here is the prize purse breakdown for the Travelers Championship 2023:
- Winner - $3,600,000
- 2 - $2,180,000
- 3 - $1,380,000
- 4 - $980,000
- 5 - $820,000
- 6 - $725,000
- 7 - $675,000
- 8 - $625,000
- 9 - $585,000
- 10 - $545,000
- 11 - $505,000
- 12 - $465,000
- 13 - $425,000
- 14 - $385,000
- 15 - $365,000
- 16 - $345,000
- 17 - $325,000
- 18 - $305,000
- 19 - $285,000
- 20 - $265,000
- 21 - $245,000
- 22 - $225,000
- 23 - $209,000
- 24 - $193,000
- 25 - $177,000
- 26 - $161,000
- 27 - $155,000
- 28 - $149,000
- 29 - $143,000
- 30 - $137,000
- 31 - $131,000
- 32 - $125,000
- 33 - $119,000
- 34 - $114,000
- 35 - $109,000
- 36 - $104,000
- 37 - $99,000
- 38 - $95,000
- 39 - $91,000
- 40 - $87,000
- 41 - $83,000
- 42 - $79,000
- 43 - $75,000
- 44 - $71,000
- 45 - $67,000
- 46 -$63,000
- 47 - $59,000
- 48 - $55,800
- 49 - $53,000
- 50 - $51,400
- 51 - $50,200
- 52 - $49,000
- 53 - $48,200
- 54 - $47,400
- 55 - $47,000
- 56 - $46,600
- 57 - $46,200
- 58 - $45,800
- 59 - $45,400
- 60 - $45,000
- 61 - $44,600
- 62 - $44,200
- 63 - $43,800
- 64 - $43,400
- 65 - $43,000
Exploring all the designated event champions and their paycheck in PGA Tour's 2023 season
Here is the list of winners and their paychecks after winning a designated event in the PGA Tour's 2023 season:
- Tournament of Champions - Jon Rahm ($2.7 million)
- Phoenix Open - Scottie Scheffler ($3.6 Million)
- Genesis Invitational - Jon Rahm ($3.6 Million)
- Arnold Palmer Invitational - Kurt Kitayama ($3.6 Million)
- Dell Technologies Match Play - Sam Burns ($3.5 million)
- RBC Heritage - Matt Fitzpatrick ($3.6 Million)
- Wells Fargo Championship - Wyndham Clark ($3.6 million)
- The Memorial Tournament - Viktor Hovland ($3.6 million)
Jon Rahm has had a phenomenal season till now winning two designated events and a major tournament, the 2023 Masters.