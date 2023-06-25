How much will each golfer win at the Travelers Championship 2023? Prize money breakdown explored

The Travelers Championship 2023 is almost near its business end on June 25, Sunday. Keegan Bradley leads the table and is followed by Chez Reavie who is just one shot behind. The duo maintains a five and four shots difference from number three Patrick Cantlay, respectively.

But as the tournament is closer to its conclusion, fans wonder how much will the golfers be getting in terms of a paycheck. Interestingly, the ongoing tournament has a prize purse equivalent to the recently concluded major, the 2023 US Open.

TravelersChamp @TravelersChamp Keegan Bradley goes low and takes the top spot. Keegan Bradley goes low and takes the top spot. https://t.co/EjLZp7EPod

Travelers Championship 2023 prize money purse breakdown

The ninth and last designated event of the PGA Tour's 2023 season, Travelers Championship 2023, has a $20 million prize purse and the winner takes $3.6 million.

The winner will get 500 FedEx Cup points and will also be awarded 65 Official World Golf Rankings point. He will also be given a two-year extension on the PGA Tour and will be exempted from playing next year's Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, and the Tournament of Champions.

The prize purse will be distributed to the players who have made the cut after round 2. 65 players, including ties, out of the 156 players, who have the lowest score aggregate, make the cut after completing their play after 36 holes.

Here is the prize purse breakdown for the Travelers Championship 2023:

Winner - $3,600,000

2 - $2,180,000

3 - $1,380,000

4 - $980,000

5 - $820,000

6 - $725,000

7 - $675,000

8 - $625,000

9 - $585,000

10 - $545,000

11 - $505,000

12 - $465,000

13 - $425,000

14 - $385,000

15 - $365,000

16 - $345,000

17 - $325,000

18 - $305,000

19 - $285,000

20 - $265,000

21 - $245,000

22 - $225,000

23 - $209,000

24 - $193,000

25 - $177,000

26 - $161,000

27 - $155,000

28 - $149,000

29 - $143,000

30 - $137,000

31 - $131,000

32 - $125,000

33 - $119,000

34 - $114,000

35 - $109,000

36 - $104,000

37 - $99,000

38 - $95,000

39 - $91,000

40 - $87,000

41 - $83,000

42 - $79,000

43 - $75,000

44 - $71,000

45 - $67,000

46 -$63,000

47 - $59,000

48 - $55,800

49 - $53,000

50 - $51,400

51 - $50,200

52 - $49,000

53 - $48,200

54 - $47,400

55 - $47,000

56 - $46,600

57 - $46,200

58 - $45,800

59 - $45,400

60 - $45,000

61 - $44,600

62 - $44,200

63 - $43,800

64 - $43,400

65 - $43,000

Exploring all the designated event champions and their paycheck in PGA Tour's 2023 season

Here is the list of winners and their paychecks after winning a designated event in the PGA Tour's 2023 season:

Tournament of Champions - Jon Rahm ($2.7 million) Phoenix Open - Scottie Scheffler ($3.6 Million) Genesis Invitational - Jon Rahm ($3.6 Million) Arnold Palmer Invitational - Kurt Kitayama ($3.6 Million) Dell Technologies Match Play - Sam Burns ($3.5 million) RBC Heritage - Matt Fitzpatrick ($3.6 Million) Wells Fargo Championship - Wyndham Clark ($3.6 million) The Memorial Tournament - Viktor Hovland ($3.6 million)

Jon Rahm has had a phenomenal season till now winning two designated events and a major tournament, the 2023 Masters.

Poll : 0 votes