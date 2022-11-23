How rich is John Daly? Net worth, salary, and brand endorsements explored

US golfer John Daly is certainly one of the most flamboyant personalities in golf. He has enjoyed sudden flairs of success, including a surprise 1991 PGA Championship win that shocked the world. He is especially known for his long drive, for which he has been nicknamed 'Long John'.

Due to several ups and downs in his golf career, there were times when he had to solely resolve sponsorships and special invites for earnings. Most of his money was also drained into his gambling problem and spent on his divorces. However, after several years, he has found his footing and is doing well for himself.

Daly endorses Loudmouth Golf, an apparel line. In 2014, Daly signed a new contract with Rock Bottom Golf, a discount golf retailer. A wine company by the name of John Daly Wines, which has now ceased to exist, was also owned by Daly. He also has a golf course designing company, JD Designs. Till now, JD Designs has created courses in Canada, California, Ireland, Missouri, and Arkansas. Daly also made an appearance in Prostroke Golf, a video game.

When he appeared in Kid Rock's song Half Your Age in 2007, his music career really took off. He has worked with numerous performers and published several CDs over the last ten years.

His salary this year is unknown, but in 2022, he has a net worth of $2 million.

"I could drink probably a case to 35 beers easily in a day" - John Daly

John Daly at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Round One (Image via Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It is no secret that John Daly suffered from alcohol abuse. While talking about it in an interview with Brian Bensinger, he said that he had become a binge-drinker.

"I was a binge drinker, you know, and that's to me, I could go 2 months without drinking. But if I get on a binge, I could drink for three months or seven days or two days. It just depends, I mean when I wanted to quit drinking."

He also joked that he played better when he was drunk:

"It's amazing where I would go, wherever I set course records or whatever, I would be barefooted drunk. Playing golf, making every 20-footer I looked at, I used to be able to shoot pool really good when I was, had a great buzz going. But if you get me sober and play pool, I wouldn't make a ball. I don't know, it's yeah."

John Daly revealed that drinking made him aggressive but in a good way.

"Well, not when you're winning money from people playing pool. You know you're playing better. I mean your body's relaxed. You have confidence in yourself to do things more. Maybe it's more aggressive in a good way, not a bad way. I don't know."

So much so that he could drink up to 35 bottles a day:

"I don't know. I could drink probably a case to 35 beers easily in a day. Yeah, 35 or 40 easily in a day."

Certainly, John Daly is one of the most colorful personalities on TV.

