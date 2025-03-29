How has Rory McIlroy performed in The Masters at Augusta? Exploring the golfer's past performances

Rory McIlroy is one of the biggest names in golf, but he hasn't secured a win at The Masters Tournament. Years have passed, and there were times when the Northern Irish professional golfer came closer to the top. However, McIlroy never got a chance to get the green jacket.

The four-time major winner first started playing at Augusta back in 2009. Till now, he has played at Augusta 16 times, in which he made the cut 13 times. Through the 58 rounds played, the 35-year-old professional golfer made it to the top-10 seven times, including one runner-up finish. Here's a look at Rory McIlroy's performance at The Masters till now:

2009: T20 , 286 (-3) | 72-73-71-70

, 286 (-3) | 72-73-71-70 2010: Missed The Cut , 151 | 74-77

, 151 | 74-77 2011: T15 , 284 (-5) | 65-69-70-80

, 284 (-5) | 65-69-70-80 2012: T40 , 293 (+4) | 71-69-77-76

, 293 (+4) | 71-69-77-76 2013: T25 , 290 (+1) | 72-70-79-69

, 290 (+1) | 72-70-79-69 2014: T8 , 288 (-1) | 71-77-71-69

, 288 (-1) | 71-77-71-69 2015: 4 , 276 (-13) | 71-71-68-66

, 276 (-13) | 71-71-68-66 2016: T10 , 289 (E) | 70-71-77-71

, 289 (E) | 70-71-77-71 2017: T7 , 285 (-4) | 72-73-71-69

, 285 (-4) | 72-73-71-69 2018: T5 , 279 (-10) | 69-71-65-74

, 279 (-10) | 69-71-65-74 2019: T21 , 283 (-6) | 73-71-71-68

, 283 (-6) | 73-71-71-68 2020: T5 , 279 (-10) | 75-66-67-69

, 279 (-10) | 75-66-67-69 2021: Missed The Cut , 150 | 76-74

, 150 | 76-74 2022: 2 , 281 (-8) | 73-73-71-64

, 281 (-8) | 73-73-71-64 2023: Missed The Cut , 149 | 72-77

, 149 | 72-77 2024: T22, 292 (+3) | 71-77-71-73

Rory McIlroy's best performance at the Augusta National Golf Club was in 2022. In that year, he really came close to winning the green jacket, securing the second place in The Masters. The Northern Irish golfer scored a brilliant birdie at the 72nd hole, recovering from a bunker in the greens.

Although he has not won at Augusta, McIlroy has earned a total of $4,343,021 from playing in the major from 2009 to 2024. Currently, McIlroy has a scoring average of 71.60 in The Masters. This year, he will be starting at Augusta National for the 17th time.

If he wins this prestigious golf major this year, McIlroy will achieve a career grand slam. In that case, he will join Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan, Tiger Woods, and Gene Sarazen.

Rory McIlroy talks about changes at Augusta before The Masters

Rory McIlroy recently made a trip to the Augusta National Golf Club before teeing off at the Texas Children's Houston Open on March 25. The major venue fell prey to Hurricane Helene in 2024 and 210 kmph gusts of wind. However, authorities have worked their best to revamp and reseed the home of The Masters.

After practicing over 18 holes at Texas on Tuesday, McIlroy talked about the change he saw at Augusta while speaking to The Sun:

"The loss of a few trees is definitely noticeable. But in terms of like they've had to redo that green, it's exactly the same as it was."

"Apart from maybe a few less shadows on the green late in the day because of a couple of trees that were lost, it's pretty much the same."

McIlroy also explained the real reason behind his visit to Augusta prior to the race for the Green Jacket in April. He said (quoted by The Sun):

"I use those trips just to refamiliarize myself with the place, clubs off tees, looking to see if they changed any greens. It's nice to play a practice round without people around. It takes the pressure off the start of the week."

Rory McIlroy aims to complete the Rory-slam by sealing off the victory at this year's Masters Tournament. It will also be the fifth Major victory in his professional career. The first golf major of the year kicks off on April 10, where Scottie Scheffler will be defending his title.

