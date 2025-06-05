How to watch the 2025 RBC Canadian Open? TV Schedule, streaming and more explored

The RBC Canadian Open is the PGA Tour's next stop after the Memorial Tournament last week. The event is scheduled from June 5 to 8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, with a $9.8 million purse.

The US viewers can watch the RBC Canadian Open on Golf Channel and CBS. The Golf Channel’s coverage will be available on Peacock, and CBS's coverage will be on Paramount Plus.

Here's the entire TV schedule for the same (all times in ET):

Thursday and Friday

Golf Channel- 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

ESPN Plus- 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday

Golf Channel, Peacock- 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

CBS, Paramount Plus- 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

ESPN Plus- 7:15 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday

Golf Channel, Peacock- 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

CBS, Paramount Plus- 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

ESPN Plus- 7:15 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What are the tee times for the first round of the RBC Canadian Open?

Defending champion Robert MacIntyre, with Shane Lowry and Corey Conners, will tee off at 12:55 pm on the first hole. Next to them, Rafael Campos, Peter Malnati, and Seamus Power will play at 1:06 pm. Justin Lower, Nicolai Højgaard, and Dylan Wu are the first group to start at 6:45 am. After them, Chad Ramey, Andrew Putnam, and Rico Hoey will play at 6:56 am.

Here's a list of tee times for the first round of the RBC Canadian Open (all times in ET):

Tee No. 1

6:45 a.m. – Justin Lower, Nicolai Højgaard, Dylan Wu

6:56 a.m. – Chad Ramey, Andrew Putnam, Rico Hoey

7:07 a.m. – Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, Mac Meissner

7:18 a.m. – Davis Riley, Lee Hodges, Gary Woodland

7:29 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Adam Svensson, Aaron Wise

7:40 a.m. – Thomas Detry, Keith Mitchell, Byeong Hun An

7:51 a.m. – Camilo Villegas, Emiliano Grillo, Nick Hardy

8:02 a.m. – Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Carson Young

8:13 a.m. – Kaito Onishi, Myles Creighton, Matthew Anderson

8:24 a.m. – Kevin Velo, Braden Thornberry, Wes Heffernan

8:35 a.m. – Niklas Norgaard, Gordon Sargent, Johnny Keefer

8:46 a.m. – Antoine Rozner, Vince Covello, Wei-Hsuan Wang

8:57 a.m. – Noah Goodwin, Yi Cao, Barend Botha

12:00 p.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Harry Higgs, Matti Schmid

12:11 p.m. – Cameron Champ, Alex Noren, Rasmus Højgaard

12:22 p.m. – Vince Whaley, Will Gordon, Ben Kohles

12:33 p.m. – Ryan Fox, Tom Kim, Cameron Young

12:44 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Justin Rose, Adam Hadwin

12:55 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry, Corey Conners

1:06 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Peter Malnati, Seamus Power

1:17 p.m. – Trey Mullinax, Joseph Bramlett, Ryo Hisatsune

1:28 p.m. – David Hearn, Alejandro Tosti, Steven Fisk

1:39 p.m. – Frankie Capan III, Cristobal Del Solar, Tyler Mawhinney (a)

1:50 p.m. – Kevin Roy, Jesper Svensson, Richard T. Lee

2:01 p.m. – Ricky Castillo, Paul Waring, Brett Webster

2:12 p.m. – Max McGreevy, Kris Ventura, Mark Hoffman

Tee No. 10

6:45 a.m. – Beau Hossler, Henrik Norlander, Roger Sloan

6:56 a.m. – Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg

7:07 a.m. – Mike Weir, Chan Kim, Ben Silverman

7:18 a.m. – Sam Burns, Max Homa, Sungjae Im

7:29 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes

7:40 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Luke Clanton

7:51 a.m. – Harry Hall, Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama

8:02 a.m. – Nate Lashley, Alex Smalley, Victor Perez

8:13 a.m. – Matteo Manassero, Jackson Suber, Ashton McCulloch (a)

8:24 a.m. – Thomas Rosenmueller, Mason Andersen, Josh Goldenberg

8:35 a.m. – Paul Peterson, Philip Knowles, Hunter Thomson

8:46 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott, Cougar Collins

8:57 a.m. – Takumi Kanaya, Trevor Cone, A.J. Ewart

12:00 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Eric Cole, David Lipsky

12:11 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Danny Willett, Danny Walker

12:22 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Ryan Palmer, Thorbjørn Olesen

12:33 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Brandt Snedeker, Adam Schenk

12:44 p.m. – Brice Garnett, Jake Knapp, Luke List

12:55 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Erik van Rooyen, Matt Wallace

1:06 p.m. – Karl Vilips, Matt McCarty, Kevin Yu

1:17 p.m. – Patrick Fishburn, Chandler Phillips, David Skinns

1:28 p.m. – Jeremy Paul, Will Chandler, Matthew Scobie

1:39 p.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Matthew Riedel, Justin Matthews (a)

1:50 p.m. – Quade Cummins, Tim Widing, Matthew Javier (a)

2:01 p.m. – William Mouw, John Pak, David Ford

2:12 p.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Cristian DiMarco, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

