“I'd be doing the same thing” - Jordan Spieth to fans gambling on his putt in Hawaii

Jordan Spieth is okay with betting. The golfer proved the same when he approved two of his fans betting on his putt at the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. Talking to the gamblers, Spieth said that he’d be “doing the same thing.”

Playing in the picturesque setting of Kapalua, Spieth started his elevated event outing on a low. The golfer was angry with himself after leaving a short approach on the 432-yard par 4 shy at the Sentry Tournament of Champions during Thursday’s opening round. However, he soon turned it around by hitting his first putt from just inside 54 feet away and had less than three feet to save his four.

Making the shot, the golfer overheard two gamblers in the crowd. Spieth walked up to the bystanders wagering on him to make his putt. The golfer was visibly cool with the betting and said that he “appreciates” the wager.

He said:

“I appreciate the exchange of money and I’d be doing the same thing, but I could just hear you guys gambling, right off the back of the green.”

The 29-year-old even gave each of the two a fist bump. The golfer shared a laugh with the wagerers and walked away. The brief exchange showed that the golfer carried the college student spirit. Even though the golfer is not believed to bet now, it seems like he is cool with the idea of it.

Spieth not a favorite at Sentry Tournament of Champions

It is pertinent to note that Jordan Spieth is not among the betters’ favorites at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions. The golfer has odds of +2000, 12th on the betting odds list. As per the Caesars Sportsbook list, Spieth is most likely to finish outside the top 10 on the 39-man field.

Jon Rahm stands out as the favorite to win the event. The Spaniard has odds of 8-1. He is closely followed by Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele, all of whom have odds of 10-1.

The event, which doesn’t feature defending champion Cam Smith and World No. 1 Rory McIlroy, is not expected to have a surprising result. As per Betters, all names on the top 10 will be past champions or PGA Tour title winners.

Here is the full odds list for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions:

Jordan Spieth +2000

