“I didn’t really have any other option”: Cam Smith shares his feelings before hitting the infamous ‘cart path shot’ in LIV Bedminster

Cam Smith is showing off his golf skills once again, this time at LIV Golf's Bedminster event. The event is currently taking place at the Trump National Golf Club. While most golfers struggle to hit accurate shots from awkward places, Cam Smith has mastered the art of shooting from cart paths.

This is not the first time Cam Smith has shot from the cart path. However, this time he opted to shoot from the path after he missed the fairway to the left of the tee on the par 5 15th hole. He cleanly connected to the back of the ball, and made his way to a birdie.

The captain of the team Rippers GC explained his shot after the round. He said via Golf Monthly:

“I didn't really have another option. The rough is pretty gnarly out here. The cart path I think is a better option than the rough. I try not to do it too often, but managed to hit a pretty good shot which probably actually didn't go as far as I thought it was going to.”

He finished the round with a score of 5 under 66.

Cam Smith looks to pick up second individual win at LIV Golf Bedminster

Currently sitting in second place behind in the overall individual standings, Smith will look to surpass leader Talor Gooch with three tournaments left. He will be looking for a repeat performance from London, where to took a win.

About the race for individual standings Cam Smith said:

“I don't go to bed thinking about it, but I know. That was part of the reason for the work, the extra work this week. It's to be the best at the end of the season. That's what you want to be. Sure, you want to win tournaments, but I think proving it over 13 tournaments is much better than one.”

Smith is already known for his impressive putting skills and is now developing a taste for more challenging shots. This is not the first time that He has impressed the world with his cart path shot. At LIV Golf's Mayakoba event, he hit a clean shot off the concrete.