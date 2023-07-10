“Nice to see Leish and I at the top of leaderboards”: Cameron Smith hopeful Ripper GC can win their first LIV title in London

As the LIV Golf League season in London reaches its climax, the Ripper GC team, led by Cameron Smith, is on the brink of a significant breakthrough. With a one-shot lead after Round 2 and Smith holding a three-shot advantage on the individual leaderboard, the Rippers are within touching distance of their first-ever team trophy. In this article, we delve into Smith's optimism and determination as he looks to guide his team to victory in London.

The pursuit of a first podium finish

For Smith's Ripper GC team, the desire to achieve their first podium finish of the LIV Golf League season fuels their determination. Among the four teams yet to secure a top-three position, the Rippers are poised to break the cycle and make their mark in London.

Smith emphasizes the shared ambition within the team, expressing,

"It's nice to see Leish and I at the top of the leaderboard. I know the other two boys are trying their hardest out there to get their team score up, and hopefully we can go out there tomorrow and show them what we're really made of."

Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman: Leading by example

The path to success for the Ripper GC team has been illuminated by the stellar performances of Cameron Smith and his teammate, Marc Leishman. These two golfers have consistently delivered for their team throughout the first two rounds, setting the stage for a possible triumph.

Cameron Smith's impressive 4-under 67 in Round 2 not only solidified his position atop the individual leaderboard but also inspired confidence within the team. Leishman's contributions, including a solid 69 on Saturday, have been instrumental in keeping the Rippers in contention. Together, they lead by example, showcasing the determination and skill required to achieve their goals.

Cameron Smith recognizes the importance of their collaboration, stating,

"If we can look after the individual, play as well as we can, all shoot good scores, the team stuff will take care of itself."

Fierce competition looms in the final round

As the final round approaches at the Centurion Club, Cameron Smith is well aware of the challenges that lie ahead. Despite his current lead, he understands the importance of maintaining focus and fending off relentless rivals vying for victory. Among his challengers are Stinger GC's Captain, Louis Oosthuizen, who trails Smith by just one shot on the individual leaderboard. The competition promises to be intense, as each golfer strives to outperform the other and claim the ultimate prize.

Cameron Smith relishes this battle, remarking,

"Hopefully, I can make a bit of a run at Cam tomorrow and make things interesting."

As the LIV Golf League season in London nears its conclusion, the Ripper GC team, led by Cameron Smith, stands on the precipice of a historic triumph. The pursuit of their first podium finish fuels their determination, as they aim to demonstrate their capabilities on the grandest stage.

Smith and Leishman's exceptional performances have elevated the team's prospects, providing inspiration and setting a high standard. However, fierce competition looms in the final round, with rivals eager to seize victory from their grasp.

Cameron Smith remains hopeful and determined, emphasizing the joy of seeing his team's success and expressing his desire to reach the pinnacle of the leaderboard. With the collective effort and unwavering spirit of the Ripper GC team, their dream of clinching their first LIV title in London may well become a reality.

