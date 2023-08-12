“I felt like I was foggy in some of my decisions”: Jordan Spieth shares how he's dealing with the pressure on him at the FedEx Championship

American Jordan Spieth closed in great shape the first 36 holes of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

He is second just one stroke behind the leader, but his main opponent has not been Lucas Glover.

After his second round in the first FedEx Cup playoff, Spieth explained some difficulties he faced during the day.

He was qouted as saying by Golfweek:

"I felt like I was foggy in some of my decisions. Thinking hitting that club there when I could have hit this one and I just stepped up, grabbed a club and I was so worried about it being dry, and then all of a sudden, I'm over the ball and I'm like 'what am I doing here.'"

Spieth added:

"I had a couple of those, specifically number 12 and number 15, a couple wet shots from the fairway that both went long left when I could have taken some spin off and hit it lower, but everybody's dealing with it. I just got a little lazy with my decisions today."

Jordan Spieth complains about the heat

The heat in Memphis is hitting players hard at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Jordan Spieth explained it vividly, saying it feels like "a different kind of heat."

He told Golf Magic:

"I've been telling Michael [Greller, his caddie], this is nothing, this is nothing this week, and then today I'm like, man, I was wrong. I'm humbled. It's just a different kind of heat."

Spieth added:

"It felt like it was just coming off the ground. Like you could just feel the water coming off the ground. I'll bring two shirts from now on and change at the turn.

Spieth also explained that the intense heat affected him more than it should have because his preparation for the round was not the most adequate.

"I probably overdid the warmup and stuff and may shorten it a bit tomorrow. But that was hot. It was a tough day. But I think staying home and playing in the heat probably helped, but more just playing golf," he stated.

Jordan Spieth is in second place at the FedEx St. Jude Championship after the second round, with a score of -9. He trails leader Lucas Glover by just one stroke.