"I would go through 100 Sundays like this” - Rory McIlroy opens up after a heart-breaking runner-up finish at the US Open 2023

Rory McIlroy, one of the most prominent figures in professional golf, recently experienced another near miss in his pursuit of a fifth major championship victory.

With a runner-up finish at the US Open 2023, McIlroy's agonizing wait for a major title continues. In the face of this disappointment, McIlroy remains defiant and optimistic, expressing his determination to persevere until he achieves his ultimate goal.

This article delves into McIlroy's emotional response, examines the statistical significance of his performance and looks ahead to his upcoming opportunities.

123rd U.S. Open Championship - Final Round

A bittersweet result: Rory McIlroy's runner-up finish

Rory McIlroy, a former world number one and four-time major champion, came excruciatingly close to adding another major victory to his impressive resume at the US Open. The 34-year-old Northern Irishman ended the tournament just one shot behind the eventual winner, Wyndham Clark. McIlroy's performance throughout the event showcased his exceptional skills and unwavering determination. Despite a bogey on the 14th hole that erased his lone birdie, McIlroy remained steadfast and positive.

"I’m getting closer. The more I keep putting myself in these positions, sooner or later it’s going to happen for me. When I do finally win this next major, it’s going to be really, really sweet. I would go through 100 Sundays like this to get my hands on another major championship."

In interviews following the tournament, Rory McIlroy expressed a mixture of disappointment and hope. He acknowledged the frustration of falling short but emphasized that he is getting closer to reclaiming major success. McIlroy's unwavering belief in his abilities and his willingness to keep putting himself in contention for victory is a testament to his resilience as a golfer.

Unlucky statistics: Highlighting McIlroy's near-miss

The statistics from McIlroy's performance at the US Open further underline the heartbreak of his runner-up finish. His total score of 271 over the 72 holes is the lowest by any player at a US Open who did not win the championship. This impressive feat serves as a reminder of McIlroy's exceptional skills and his ability to consistently compete at the highest level.

Since his last major triumph in 2014, McIlroy has accumulated nine top-five finishes in major championships. These close calls demonstrate his enduring competitiveness and his ability to contend with the world's best golfers. While the wait for his fifth major title continues, the statistics emphasize that McIlroy remains a formidable force in the golfing world.

Looking ahead: McIlroy's next opportunities

Despite the disappointment of his runner-up finish at the US Open, Rory McIlroy has his sights firmly set on the future. His next chance to end his major championship drought will come at The Open, scheduled to be held at Royal Liverpool in July. McIlroy wasted no time in planning for this prestigious tournament, stating that preparations would begin immediately.

Prior to The Open, McIlroy has committed to playing in the Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour and the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in Scotland. These tournaments serve as crucial warm-up events, allowing McIlroy to fine-tune his game and build momentum heading into The Open. With his determined mindset and immense talent, McIlroy will undoubtedly strive to make the most of these opportunities and break his majors dry spell.

Rory McIlroy's runner-up finish at the US Open 2023 may have been a heart-breaking outcome, but it hasn't dampened his spirits or shaken his resolve. McIlroy remains unwavering in his belief that he is on the verge of capturing another major championship. The statistics from his performance only reinforce his exceptional abilities and his consistent presence among the golfing elite.

As McIlroy prepares for his upcoming tournaments, including The Open at Royal Liverpool, his focus and determination will be on full display. His desire to push through disappointment and persevere in the face of adversity is a testament to his character and competitive spirit. While the road to major victory may be challenging, Rory McIlroy's unwavering commitment to his craft ensures that fans and critics alike can anticipate many thrilling Sundays to come.

