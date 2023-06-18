Rory McIlroy tee times: Golfer’s US Open 2023 final round tee times explored

Rory McIlroy's final round US Open 2023 tee time is scheduled for 5:19 pm ET. In the final round of the tournament, the renowned golfer will be joined by Scottie Scheffler in an effort to make an impression. Rory McIlroy, renowned for his powerful and precise game, hopes to make a strong comeback and ascend the leaderboard with an outstanding performance in the difficult conditions of the Los Angeles Country Club.

As Rory McIlroy prepares to tee off in the final round, he will be surrounded by a group of talented competitors striving for victory. In addition to Rory Mcllroy and Scheffler, notable personalities such as Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark are also scheduled to begin their round at 5:30 p.m. ET, alongside him and Scheffler. With such a competitive field, the final round of the US Open is certain to be filled with enthusiasm and fierce competition as players vie for the coveted championship.

Ryo Ishikawa will begin the final round of the US Open 2023 at 11:23 a.m. ET with the first tee time. The day will progress with groups of golfers teeing off at regular intervals, each hoping to create a name for themselves and perform well in the tournament.

Patrick Reed and Jacob Solomon will tee off at 11:34 a.m. ET, followed by Adam Svensson and Maxwell Moldovan at 11:45 a.m. ET. Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler will be the last group to head off prior to Rory McIlroy's tee time at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Rory McIlroy's current standing at the US Open 2023

Rory McIlroy has displayed exceptional skill and consistency at the 2023 US Open, where he is presently 9-under par. Rory McIlroy has displayed his mastery of the game throughout the tournament by producing remarkable scores in each round. He shot an outstanding 65 in the first round, followed by a respectable 67 in the second.

Rory McIlroy maintained his position near the top of the leaderboard by recording a 69 in the third round to continue his strong play. With a cumulative score of 201 after three rounds, he trails Wyndham Clark and Rickie Fowler, who are tied for the lead at 10-under par, by just one stroke.

Rory McIlroy's extraordinary performance at the 2023 US Open has captivated viewers and fellow competitors. On the difficult Los Angeles Country Club course, the renowned golfer, known for his powerful drives and exceptional short game, demonstrated his ability to perform well under duress.

Here are the complete final round tee times for the US Open (All times ET):

11:23 am - Ryo Ishikawa

11:34 am - Patrick Reed, Jacob Solomon

11:45 am - Adam Svensson, Maxwell Moldovan (a)

11:56 am - Ben Carr (a), David Puig

12:07 pm - Romain Langasque, Aldrich Potgieter (a)

12:18 pm - Abraham Ancer, Adam Hadwin

12:29 pm - Ryan Gerard, Mackenzie Hughes

12:40 pm - Yuto Katsuragawa, Gordon Sargent (a)

12:51 pm - Jordan Smith, Sam Bennett

1:07 pm - Nick Hardy, Sebastian Munoz

1:18 pm - Charley Hoffman, Sahith Theegala

1:29 pm - Andrew Putnam, Austin Eckroat

1:40 pm - Kevin Streelman, Sergio Garcia

1:51 pm - Sam Stevens, Tommy Fleetwood

2:02 pm - Jon Rahm, Dylan Wu

2:13 pm - Gary Woodland, Denny McCarthy

2:24 pm - Billy Horschel, Patrick Rodgers

2:35 pm - Ryan Fox, Brian Harman

2:51 pm - Justin Suh, Eric Cole

3:02 pm - Sam Burns, Keith Mitchell

3:13 pm - Si Woo Kim, Joaquin Niemann

3:24 pm - Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton

3:35 pm - Cameron Young, Russell Henley

3:46 pm - Shane Lowry, Tony Finau

3:57 pm - Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick

4:08 pm - Padraig Harrington, Patrick Cantlay

4:19 pm - Min Woo Lee, Viktor Hovland

4:35 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Cam Smith

4:46 pm - Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim

4:57 pm - Ryutaro Nagano, Xander Schauffele

5:08 pm - Dustin Johnson, Harris English

5:19 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

5:30 pm - Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark

US Open 2023 final leaderboard will be updated at the end of the final round.

