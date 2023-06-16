Rory McIlroy tee times: When does the golfer resume play on Friday at the US Open 2023

Rory McIlroy, one of the world's most prestigious golfers, will begin play at the US Open 2023 on Friday with high aspirations of making a strong recovery. The excellent golfer will tee off at 11:24 a.m. ET, joining a distinguished group that includes Brooks Koepka and Hideki Matsuyama.
The tough Brooks Koepka and Hideki Matsuyama will join Rory McIlroy in what looks to be an explosive grouping. The trio's collective prowess and tireless pursuit of victory will undoubtedly produce an intriguing sight for golf fans all over the world.
McIlroy, Koepka, and Matsuyama are expected to push each other to new heights in this highly anticipated round because of their varied playing styles and persistent competition.
McIlroy's tee time, intentionally placed in the middle of the morning, provides him with the ability to make a statement in his second round of the tournament.
Rory McIlroy hopes to utilize his full potential and demonstrate his mastery of the sport on the famed Pebble Beach Golf Links with his extraordinary skills and relentless determination.
The 2023 U.S. Open Round 2 tee dates reveal an exciting lineup of golfers. Ross Fisher, Nico Echavarria, and Paul Haley II will lead Tee No. 1 at 9:45 a.m. ET.
After them, top golfers like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Jordan Spieth will tee off throughout the morning. Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, and Jon Rahm will start their second round at 4:54 p.m. on Tee No. 1.
Rory McIlroy's standing at the US Open 2023
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland has made a great start to his campaign in the ongoing US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club, establishing himself at T5 after Round 1. McIlroy displayed his outstanding abilities by carding an amazing 65, only three strokes behind the leaders.
The skilled golfer proved his ability to traverse the difficult course by using a combination of power and subtlety in his shots.
McIlroy has definitely established himself as a serious contender in this renowned tournament with a good performance in the opening round, and supporters eagerly await his further improvement as the competition progresses.
Rory Mcllroy's standing in the 2022 US Open
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy put up a stunning performance in the highly anticipated 2022 US Open golf competition, held from June 16 to 19, 2022, at The Country Club, ending tied for fifth position on the leaderboard with a score of -2.
2023 U.S. Open Round 2 tee times (All times ET)
