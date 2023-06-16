Rory McIlroy tee times: When does the golfer resume play on Friday at the US Open 2023

Rory McIlroy, one of the world's most prestigious golfers, will begin play at the US Open 2023 on Friday with high aspirations of making a strong recovery. The excellent golfer will tee off at 11:24 a.m. ET, joining a distinguished group that includes Brooks Koepka and Hideki Matsuyama.

The tough Brooks Koepka and Hideki Matsuyama will join Rory McIlroy in what looks to be an explosive grouping. The trio's collective prowess and tireless pursuit of victory will undoubtedly produce an intriguing sight for golf fans all over the world.

McIlroy, Koepka, and Matsuyama are expected to push each other to new heights in this highly anticipated round because of their varied playing styles and persistent competition.

McIlroy's tee time, intentionally placed in the middle of the morning, provides him with the ability to make a statement in his second round of the tournament.

Rory McIlroy hopes to utilize his full potential and demonstrate his mastery of the sport on the famed Pebble Beach Golf Links with his extraordinary skills and relentless determination.

The 2023 U.S. Open Round 2 tee dates reveal an exciting lineup of golfers. Ross Fisher, Nico Echavarria, and Paul Haley II will lead Tee No. 1 at 9:45 a.m. ET.

After them, top golfers like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Jordan Spieth will tee off throughout the morning. Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, and Jon Rahm will start their second round at 4:54 p.m. on Tee No. 1.

Rory McIlroy's standing at the US Open 2023

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland has made a great start to his campaign in the ongoing US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club, establishing himself at T5 after Round 1. McIlroy displayed his outstanding abilities by carding an amazing 65, only three strokes behind the leaders.

The skilled golfer proved his ability to traverse the difficult course by using a combination of power and subtlety in his shots.

McIlroy has definitely established himself as a serious contender in this renowned tournament with a good performance in the opening round, and supporters eagerly await his further improvement as the competition progresses.

Rory Mcllroy's standing in the 2022 US Open

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy put up a stunning performance in the highly anticipated 2022 US Open golf competition, held from June 16 to 19, 2022, at The Country Club, ending tied for fifth position on the leaderboard with a score of -2.

2023 U.S. Open Round 2 tee times (All times ET)

Tee No. 1 Time Players Tee No. 1 9:45 a.m. Ross Fisher, Nico Echavarria, Paul Haley II Tee No. 1 9:56 a.m. Nick Dunlap (a), Nick Hardy, Sam Stevens Tee No. 1 10:07 a.m. Taylor Pendrith, Aldrich Potgieter (a), Romain Langasque Tee No. 1 10:18 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Abraham Ancer Tee No. 1 10:29 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley Tee No. 1 10:40 a.m. Mito Pereira, Emiliano Grillo, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a) Tee No. 1 10:51 a.m. Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young Tee No. 1 11:02 a.m. Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell Tee No. 1 11:13 a.m. Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay Tee No. 1 11:24 a.m. Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee, Justin Suh Tee No. 1 11:35 a.m. Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Carr (a) Tee No. 1 11:46 a.m. Patrick Cover, David Nyfjall (a), Frankie Capan III Tee No. 1 11:57 a.m. Austen Truslow, Christian Cavaliere (a), Alex Schaake Tee No. 1 3:15 p.m. Berry Henson, Ryutaro Nagano, Hank Lebioda Tee No. 1 3:26 p.m. Michael Kim, Jordan Smith, Wenyi Ding (a) Tee No. 1 3:37 p.m. Scott Stallings, Preston Summerhays (a), Lucas Herbert Tee No. 1 3:48 p.m. Jens Dantorp, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour Tee No. 1 3:59 p.m. Thomas Pieters, Aaron Wise, Gordon Sargent (a) Tee No. 1 4:10 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton Tee No. 1 4:21 p.m. Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia, Sepp Straka Tee No. 1 4:32 p.m. Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day Tee No. 1 4:43 p.m. Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim Tee No. 1 4:54 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm Tee No. 1 5:05 p.m. Martin Kaymer, Stewart Cink, Michael Thorbjornsen (a) Tee No. 1 5:16 p.m. David Horsey, Brendan Valdez (a), Paul Barjon Tee No. 1 5:27 p.m. Jordan Gumberg, Kyle Mueller, Bastien Amat (a) Tee No. 10 9:45 a.m. Brent Grant, Vincent Norrman, Charley Hoffman Tee No. 10 9:56 a.m. Simon Forsström, Carlos Ortiz, Maxwell Moldovan (a) Tee No. 10 10:07 a.m. Eric Cole, Thriston Lawrence, Adam Schenk Tee No. 10 10:18 a.m. Luke List, Wilco Nienaber, Alejandro Del Rey Tee No. 10 10:29 a.m. Adrian Meronk, Harris English, Joaquin Niemann Tee No. 10 10:40 a.m. Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat Tee No. 10 10:51 a.m. Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, Russell Henley Tee No. 10 11:02 a.m. Cameron Smith, Sam Bennett, Matt Fitzpatrick Tee No. 10 11:13 a.m. Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Brian Harman Tee No. 10 11:24 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy Tee No. 10 11:35 a.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Nick Taylor, Taylor Montgomery Tee No. 10 11:46 a.m. Olin Browne Jr., David Puig, Karl Vilips (a) Tee No. 10 11:57 a.m. Corey Pereira, Isaac Simmons (a), J.J. Grey Tee No. 10 3:15 p.m. Omar Morales (a), Deon Germishuys, Jacob Solomon Tee No. 10 3:26 p.m. Ryan Gerard, Yuto Katsuragawa, Michael Brennan (a) Tee No. 10 3:37 p.m. Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal Tee No. 10 3:48 p.m. Carson Young, Dylan Wu, Roger Sloan Tee No. 10 3:59 p.m. Ryo Ishikawa, Kevin Streelman, Matthieu Pavon Tee No. 10 4:10 p.m. Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood Tee No. 10 4:21 p.m. Sungjae Im, K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston Tee No. 10 4:32 p.m. Gary Woodland, Adam Scott, Corey Conners Tee No. 10 4:43 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler Tee No. 10 4:54 p.m. Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin Tee No. 10 5:05 p.m. Matthew McClean (a), Seamus Power, Ryan Fox Tee No. 10 5:16 p.m. Mac Meissner, Barclay Brown (a), Gunn Charoenkul Tee No. 10 5:27 p.m. Alexander Yang (a), Jesse Schutte, Andy Svoboda

Note: The table combines the tee times provided, and the timings are in Eastern Time (ET).

