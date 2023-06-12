Top 5 highlights from the 2022 US Open Golf Championship

As the US Open Championship approaches, golf fans are eagerly waiting for the intense competition that lies ahead. The 2023 US Open, to be held at the gorgeous Los Angeles Country Club, is expected to be an amazing championship, with a stunning purse of $17,500,000.

This is thus a good time to take a look back at some of the biggest highlights from the US Open 2022.

Matt Fitzpatrick @MattFitz94 What. A. Day. From being a little kid this is a moment I could only dream of. To achieve one of my career goals yesterday was truly incredible. Words really can’t describe the feeling of winning a major, it’s 1000x better than I ever thought it would be. What. A. Day. From being a little kid this is a moment I could only dream of. To achieve one of my career goals yesterday was truly incredible. Words really can’t describe the feeling of winning a major, it’s 1000x better than I ever thought it would be. https://t.co/aYVzWDWroR

From the introduction of the official drink to the controversy surrounding the LIV Golf Invitational Series, these events left an indelible mark on the golfing world.

The 2022 US Open Golf Championship, which was hosted at The Country Club, included some memorable moments that would be remembered for years to come. Here are the top five moments from the competition, which was held a year ago.

#1 An official cocktail debuts

Dewar's Whisky provided the official cocktail for the first time in the US Open's history. This modern take on the classic highball, dubbed the "Lemon Wedge," pleased spectators throughout the tournament.

The drink became a favorite at The Country Club, consisting of 1.5 ounces of Dewar's 12-year-old whisky, three ounces of club soda, and two ounces of freshly squeezed lemonade, garnished with a lemon slice.

#2 The LIV Golf Invitational Series makes its debut amid controversy

The contentious LIV Golf Invitational Series' debut in London during the 2022 US Open was another huge conversation point. This league, which included notable American golfers, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, sparked a schism in the golf industry owing to allegations of human rights crimes behind its sponsored money.

The PGA had suspended LIV Golf Tour players, banning them from competing in both leagues. However, the U.S. Open, which is administered by the USGA rather than the PGA, made an exception and permitted LIV Tour golfers to compete.

In the golf world, this judgment provoked ongoing arguments and controversies.

#3 Increased prize money for the 2022 US Open winner

The winner of the 2022 U.S. Open got not just the famous title, but also $3.15 million in prize money. This was a significant increase from the previous year's award of $2.25 million.

In addition, the winner of the U.S. Open will have automatic entrance into the tournament for the next 10 years. In addition, the champion received invitations to the other three majors and the Players Championship for the next five years, establishing their place among the golfing elite.

#4 The difficult cut at the US Open

The U.S. Open is known for its strict cut, and the 2022 edition was no exception. After Friday's play, only the top 60 players and ties advanced to the weekend rounds.

Because of the strict cut policy, the U.S. Open is the most difficult major championship in terms of the percentage of golfers that make it to the weekend.

Last year, only 45.5 per cent of the field qualified, highlighting the tournament's competitiveness and huge stakes. In comparison, the cut percentage at the British Open was 49.3, while it was 51.9 per cent at the PGA Championship and 61.4 per cent at the Masters.

#5 Favored golfers and Tiger Woods' absence

The 2022 U.S. Open drew a superb field, but the attention was on the obvious favorite. Scottie Scheffler, the world's number one golfer and winner of the Masters in April, was a strong candidate that year.

Defending champion Jon Rahm, who won the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines the year before, aimed to defend his title. Fans were also looking forward to Rory McIlroy's outstanding form and long-awaited victory, while Justin Thomas carried the momentum from his recent PGA Championship victory.

However, Tiger Woods' absence due to a continuing leg injury saddened spectators, who missed seeing the great golfer's skills on the course.

