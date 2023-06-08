Can Rory McIlroy complete a three-peat in the RBC Canadian Open 2023? PGA Tour star’s odds explored

As the RBC Canadian Open approaches, many are wondering if Rory McIlroy can make history by winning the important tournament three times in a row. Fans and analysts alike are debating the odds of this extraordinary feat as the PGA Tour player prepares to defend his championship.

McIlroy, regarded as one of the most accomplished golfers of his generation, has already won the RBC Canadian Open back-to-back in 2019 and 2022. His overwhelming results during those years solidified his stature as a golfing powerhouse to be reckoned with.

Estimating the performance of Rory McIlroy at the next PGA Championship has piqued the interest of golf fans. Bookmakers have also established odds to estimate his chances of victory. McIlroy is now favoured to win the title with odds of +1300. This means if you bet $10 on McIlroy and he wins, you'd get $140 back.

Furthermore, McIlroy has +500 odds of finishing in the top five at the PGA Championship. His odds to finish in the top 10 at the PGA Championship are +220 for those looking for a more conservative bet.

McIlroy, thus, enters the 2023 RBC Canadian Open as a heavy favourite after winning the previous two editions. His previous accomplishments reflect not only his familiarity with the course, but also his ability to rise to the occasion and deliver under duress.

The Irishman's strong drives, precision iron play, and assured putting make him a formidable candidate for the trophy once more.

Rewinding to Rory McIlroy's back-to-back victories in the RBC Canadian Open

Rory McIlroy's dominance was evident in 2019, as he completed with a phenomenal score of 22-under-par. He left his nearest opponent, Shane Lowry, seven strokes behind.

McIlroy's outstanding performance was highlighted by consistent ball-striking and excellent putting. It eventually earned him the championship and established him as a force to be reckoned with.

In 2022, McIlroy demonstrated that his previous success was no fluke. He won again with a similar degree of brilliance, finishing with an astounding score of 19-under-par. With a final-round 62, he blew past his competitors and won the tournament, leaving second-placed Tony Finau two strokes down.

Rory McIlroy's form in the 2023 PGA and Memorial Tournament

Rory McIlroy performed admirably at the Memorial Tournament 2023, which was hosted at the difficult Muirfield Village Golf Club.

The tournament featured a star-studded field competing for the massive $20,000,000 prize pool. McIlroy displayed his remarkable abilities and ended the competition with a fine score of -3, good enough for seventh position on the leaderboard.

He also delivered an impressive performance during the highly anticipated PGA Championship 2023, which was held at the tough Oak Hill East Course. The tournament, which featured a star-studded field and a $17,500,000 payout, highlighted McIlroy's remarkable abilities.

The Irishman concluded the championship with a decent score of -2, gaining another respectable seventh-place finish on the final leaderboard.

Rory McIlroy's opponents will definitely be aware of the difficulty they face as he prepares to defend his championship. His prior victories, combined with his current form and mental fortitude, suggest that he has the best chance of lifting the trophy again in 2023.

