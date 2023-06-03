"I don't like changing things" - Memorial Tournament 2023 leader Justin Suh says he's been using the same putter since 8th grade

The current leader at the Memorial Tournament 2023, Justin Suh, recently revealed that he had been using the same putter since he was in eighth school. Suh, noted for his calm demeanour and consistent play, opened up on his preference for stability and familiarity in his golf equipment.

The 24-year-old, who was born and raised in San Jose, California, stated that he first discovered the putter in middle school. It became an extension of his arm from that point forward, accompanying him through high school titles, success at the University of Southern California, and now, his professional career.

Suh discussed his long-standing bond with his trusty putter during a conversation with a group of reporters.

"There was this tournament, junior tournament up in Poppy Ridge," he said with a smile on his face. "I broke the putter I had before, the shaft bent. So I went into the pro shop and, you know, I just picked this one out. And I was like, Okay, It's in the bag. I don't like changing things."

Justin Suh's dedication to his putter is unusual in a sport where many players constantly alter their equipment in quest of competitive advantage. While some golfers experiment with different clubs and putters to better their game, Suh finds solace in the familiarity of his faithful companion.

Justin Suh in the Memorial Tournament 2023

Justin Suh's incredible run at the Memorial Tournament has enthralled golf fans all around the world. Justin Suh has established himself to be a formidable player with a promising future with great performances in recent tournaments and a respectable showing at the PGA Championship just weeks ago.

However, ahead of the final rounds, obstacles loom on the horizon for Suh. A group of talented players has formed closely behind him, posing a danger to his leaderboard position.

Justin Suh also admitted that his success on the greens, while amazing, may not be long-lasting.

"I don't think anyone is expecting to gain seven strokes [putting] off two days," Suh humbly commented.

Suh, on the other hand, remains a player of enormous skill and lineage, capable of exceeding even the best in the world. He has learnt from his prior tournament leadership experiences, particularly his 36-hole lead at the Honda Classic in March, where he finished in a tie for fifth place.

When asked about the pressures of leading a tournament, Suh emphasised the necessity of keeping calm. When battling for the lead, the pace of play quickens, but he believes that slowing down and staying aware of the situation will allow him to make the crucial shots.

Suh also complimented his good connection with his caddie, emphasising the success of their system in managing the golf course's hurdles. Suh's success has likely been aided by their common understanding and goals.

"As far as dealing with that, I think having a system with your caddie really helps," he continued. "We have a pretty good system already, but I think just being aware of what we're trying to accomplish on the golf course just helps."

As the Memorial Tournament nears its conclusion, golf fans are eager to see how Justin Suh handles the rising pressure. While there are still questions, one thing is certain: Suh's persistent dedication to his putter and ability to adapt to the challenges of the game make him a force to be reckoned with.

The scenario is set for a thrilling climax, with all eyes on Justin Suh as he competes for victory against a superb field.

