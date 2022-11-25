“I guess I want to win all the majors” - Adam Scott reveals big ambitions ahead of the 2023 season

Legendary caddie Steve Williams recently revealed that he’ll be coming out of retirement to rejoin former World No. 1, Adam Scott. The duo will be working together on the upcoming PGA Tour. Scott has now revealed that the move comes as part of a big change-up to take the new season more seriously.

Scott, who is currently competing in the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, has come out to state his big ambitions for the upcoming year. The 42-year-old Aussie has revealed that he is making a number of adjustments over the coming days to be better prepared for the new season. The golfer admitted that his eyes were set on the majors.

Hinting at the possibility of a strong season, Scott said that he will put his experience to use in 2023. The golfer also addressed the increased events on the Tour schedule and dubbed it a possibility for better outings.

Speaking at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, Adam Scott said, as quoted by Golf Digest:

“I guess I want to win all the majors, and that sounds like a lot, but really it’s three more events… It’s just got to be the right week. I have all the tools. I’m still very healthy. I’m still moving the golf ball well and I have a lot of experience, and I’m just trying to put it all together.”

He added:

“I want to fulfill my dreams and goals as a player and time is less on my side now. I have to do everything I can to make sure I give myself the best chance. I still haven’t achieved all the things I want to achieve in my own career.”

It is pertinent to note that Adam Scott’s comments come amid rumors linking him to the controversial LIV Golf. Despite the speculations, the golfer seems confident to remain on the American circuit.

Adam Scott positive about increased PGA Tour schedule

It is safe to say that Adam Scott is looking forward to the new PGA Tour season, which is set to get bigger. The series, which is getting more events and increased prizes, will be interesting to watch.

For the unversed, the 2023 PGA Tour schedule will have 13 events as “elevated” that includes the likes of the WM Phoenix Open, the Players Championship, the Sentry TOC, WGC-Dell Match Play, the three invitationals (Genesis, Arnold Palmer, and Memorial), RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship, Travelers Championship, and the three FedEx Cup Playoff events.

The former World No.1 addressed the same and said that it’ll be interesting.

Adam Scott said:

“I'm interested to see how [the schedule] will play out, how it'll be received when it's happening, by the players and by television. I don't know that there's ever been a better time to be a member of the PGA Tour because all of a sudden there are these 13 elevated events that are at least double the money we've ever played for.”

Scott is already making big changes, which includes bringing legendary former caddie Steve Williams back to his job. Confident in his golf, it’ll be interesting to see if the Aussie changes it around and makes it to the top in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes