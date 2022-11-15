“I kind of got the boot” - Andy Ogletree left with limited options after LIV Golf sack

The future of golf remains unclear as the PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate continues. Amid the ongoing legal fight, most golfers have chosen either side and are fighting for their demands. However, some golfers have found themselves in a sticky situation due to the fight and Andy Ogletree is one of them.

Ogletree joined LIV Golf in June. The American joined a list of defectors as he made his debut at the opening LIV Golf tournament at London’s Centurion Club. However, he had the worst possible start as he finished last in the individual event. As a result, the golfer was ousted from the rebel series’ roster, making it his only appearance in the series.

Titleist @Titleist



In his first PGA Tour event as a professional, the newest Titleist Brand Ambassador sits inside the top 20 after round 1 of the @MayakobaGolf Classic. Welcome to the PGA Tour, @andy_ogletree

Ogletree has now come out to reveal that he has been put in a tough spot as he “got the boot” from the rebel series. He admitted that his poor performance has cost him opportunities he could’ve explored.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Andy Ogletree said:

“I kind of got the boot because I played bad. I wanted to play all of them. I was understanding that I was to play more than once. But after the great turnout they had, everyone seemed to want to play. I just didn’t take advantage of that opportunity.”

It is pertinent to note that Andy Ogletree was sidelined by LIV after his debut. The Greg Norman-led series has been on the lookout for top names to make the series entertaining ever since its inception. It goes without saying that Ogletree’s sack was a result of the influx of defectors arriving from the PGA Tour.

Andy Ogletree's life since LIV Golf

Andy Ogletree is now out of LIV. However, his association with the Greg Norman-fronted organization also landed him a suspension from the PGA Tour. Ogletree was also barred from the Korn Ferry Tour, leaving him in a tough spot with only limited options to play with.

The American addressed the same and said that his poor performance at the LIV event turned out to be costly.

Explaining the same in the interview, Andy Ogletree said:

“There wasn’t even a Monday qualifier. I had no place to play. I wasn’t in the event and couldn’t get in it. And I found out I was suspended after I teed off [at the LIV event]. I couldn’t believe how it blew up. I was on the same list as the Dustin Johnsons and Phil Mickelsons. And everyone thought I was banned for life.”

The 24-year-old has managed to revive his career thanks to LIV Golf’s association with the Asian Tour and the International Series. Ogletree recently secured his first professional win in the International Series Egypt event. Following this, the golfer said that he didn’t regret his move to LIV despite the difficult few months he went through.

Asian Tour @asiantourgolf



Take a bow, Andy Ogletree 🏌️‍♂️



#InternationalSeriesEgypt #whereitsAT A victory in only his fifth start on Tour

It is also noteworthy that Ogletree claimed $120,000 from LIV Golf London despite finishing last on the field. Lauding the series, he said that the move wasn’t bad.

He said:

“It definitely helped that I was able to make some money and was able to fund what I was doing for the rest of the year.”

Ogletree is now set to feature in the next International Series event in Indonesia. It will be interesting to see if his PGA Tour ban is lifted on January 1, 2023, as he no longer competes in LIV Golf.

