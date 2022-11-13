Should Rickie Fowler or Justin Thomas join LIV Golf?

US golfers Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler are PGA Tour players. However, they have been rumored to be joining the controversial LIV Golf Series for months now.

Both Thomas and Fowler are players who have solidified their place among the top names on the PGA Tour. However, they could be on the move to the rebel series like many before them.

Looking at others who have made the jump, it’s safe to say that Thomas and Fowler defecting to the Saudi-backed series could go either way.

#LIVGolf The Hy Flyers led by Captain @PhilMickelson gave us some of the most exciting moments of the season including a hole-in-one by @matthew_wolff5 and an epic Quarterfinal matchup between Phil and Cam Smith.Read their full 2022 season wrap here: bit.ly/3UJzdrD The Hy Flyers led by Captain @PhilMickelson gave us some of the most exciting moments of the season including a hole-in-one by @matthew_wolff5 and an epic Quarterfinal matchup between Phil and Cam Smith. Read their full 2022 season wrap here: bit.ly/3UJzdrD#LIVGolf https://t.co/wrYCoJODrE

Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooke Koepka, and Cameron Smith, are among the big names who have moved to LIV Golf from the PGA Tour since its inception.

While golfers seem to have earned hefty sums in signing bonuses and prizes, they have also lost their clout. Players like Mickelson and Watson have seemingly lost their legacy among the American circuit's fans, and it is a big sum to pay.

Some golfers even lost a bunch of sponsors due to their move. However, clout could be one reason Fowler will most likely stay on the PGA Tour.

The golfer is highly influential on the circuit, and he would like to keep it that way. Fowler is probably aware that a move to LIV would jeopardize his name among fellow golfers.

Rickie Fowler @RickieFowler Well it wasn’t the Sunday we wanted but it sure felt good to be back in the mix! A big thank you to the CJ Cup for a great week and the Summit Club for hosting! Congrats to @McIlroyRory on #20…impressive stuff! Looking forward to doing it again! Well it wasn’t the Sunday we wanted but it sure felt good to be back in the mix! A big thank you to the CJ Cup for a great week and the Summit Club for hosting! Congrats to @McIlroyRory on #20…impressive stuff! Looking forward to doing it again! https://t.co/8Y38i2sdl1

While the option seems available, Fowler is unlikely to join the new league for the time being. In an interview, the nine-time PGA Tour winner pondered the same and said that he wasn’t completely against the idea of LIV.

However, he mentioned that the move would "change" his career, and he seemed doubtful about it. It’s safe to say that it would be best if Fowler stayed on the PGA Tour amid the ongoing LIV-PGA fight.

Is Justin Thomas moving to LIV Golf?

Justin Thomas is another player linked with a move to LIV Golf. With two major titles, Thomas has a strong reputation on the PGA Tour. The golfer has also won the PGA Championship twice, in 2017 and 2022, making him one of the elite among fans.

However, rumors still claim that he is considering a move to LIV Golf, despite his claims that he is committed to the American circuit.

Thomas even made a Twitter post clarifying that he has no intention of switching to the Saudi-backed league amid the speculation. But one can only wonder what would happen if he did choose to defect.

Justin Thomas @JustinThomas34 twitter.com/PGATOURComms/s… PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms Justin Thomas is a WD from the Travelers Championship and replaced in the field by Satoshi Kodaira. Justin Thomas is a WD from the Travelers Championship and replaced in the field by Satoshi Kodaira. Before the rumors start flying, I have decided to WD to treat and rest my back which I tweaked earlier this week. Just making sure I get it taken care of and ready for the rest of the PGA season as planned. Hate to be missing one of the best/my favorite events @TravelersChamp Before the rumors start flying, I have decided to WD to treat and rest my back which I tweaked earlier this week. Just making sure I get it taken care of and ready for the rest of the PGA season as planned. Hate to be missing one of the best/my favorite events @TravelersChamp! twitter.com/PGATOURComms/s…

Thomas would instantly become one of the top names on the LIV Golf roster. Much like his friends DeChambeau and Koepka, the golfer will also earn a hefty bonus check for the move.

However, Thomas, just like Fowler, has major clout on the PGA Tour, which he wouldn’t want to jeopardize.

It is pertinent to note that Thomas has been riding the tide for the past few weeks, ever since the players for "The Match" were announced. He will side with fellow golfer Jordan Spieth against ace golfers Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

This proves that the golfer is being ranked by the circuit as an elite as he gets put up against the series’ biggest names for the exhibition event.

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods Can’t wait to play in Capital One’s: The Match with @McIlroyRory against @JustinThomas34 and @JordanSpieth to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. See you boys under the lights on December 10th. Can’t wait to play in Capital One’s: The Match with @McIlroyRory against @JustinThomas34 and @JordanSpieth to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. See you boys under the lights on December 10th. https://t.co/IdaVY6HGV8

While the rumors of Thomas and Fowler leaving the PGA Tour might be legit, it is indeed surprising. These are two players with a lot to lose if they ever choose to stand against the American circuit.

That said, there remains a possibility that the two could choose to change their minds and join the likes of Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, DeChambeau, and Patrick Reed, among others, in the controversial Rebel series.

