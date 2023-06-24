“I’ll be back being club pro next week” – 43yo local club pro Andrew Svoboda opens up on the pressure sitting T22 at the Travelers Championship 2023

Andrew Svoboda, a local pro, astounded people with his incredible performance at the 2023 Travelers Championship. After playing a bogey-free round on Friday, June 26, Svoboda not only made the cut at the event but also jumped in 24 positions on the leaderboard.

He currently sits at 22nd place with a score of -7, like current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Davis Riley, English golfer Aaron Rai, former Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Kim, and Shane Lowry.

Speaking about the tournament, Andrew said via PGA Tour:

"I'm a new head pro there. I've been working there for like three months. So yeah, was a little bit of pressure with all the members watching. But you know, at least I did pretty well."

He added:

"Well, unless I get a top 10 this week. I'll be back being club pro next week."

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



Having turned pro in 2004, Andrew Svoboda had a successful colligative career, winning 14 events, including the 2001 Big East Conference Championship. Svoboda earned his PGA Tour card in 2013 and played in a few events. However, he struggled with the game on the Tour and joined Webb.com Tour.

He has won 10 professional tournaments in his career, including three Korn Ferry Tour events. Andy was qualified for the US Open eight times, with the best finish recorded in 2008, when he tied up at 71st place.

Travelers Championship 2023 round 2 leaderboard

Following the second round of the 2023 Travelers Championship, American golfer Denny McCarthy secured the lead with a score of under 15 alongside Keegan Bradley. Chez Reavie settles in third place, followed by Eric Cole.

Here is the Travelers Championship round 2 leaderboard:

T1 Denny McCarthy -15

T1 Keegan Bradley -15

3 Chez Reavie -13

4 Eric Cole -11

T5 Zac Blair -10

T5 Adam Scott -10

T7 Chesson Hadley -9

T7 Lucas Herbert -9

T7 Min Woo Lee -9

T10 Greyson Sigg -8

T10 Kevin Yu -8

T10 Brian Harman -8

T10 Viktor Hovland -8

T10 Rory Mcliroy -8

T10 Sungjae Im -8

T10 Corey Conners -8

T10 Ludvig Aberg -8

T10 Austin Eckroat -8

T10 Emiliano Grillo -8

T10 Xander Schauffele -8

T10 Alex Smalley -8

T22 Aaron Rai -7

T22 Scottie Scheffer -7

T22 Tom Kim -7

T22 Doug Ghim -7

T22 Andy Svoboda -7

T22 Patrick Cantlay -7

T22 Hideki Matsuyama -7

T22 Davis Riley -7

T22 Shane Lowry -7

T22 Michael Kim -7

T32 Matt Fitzpatrick -6

T32 Russell Henley -6

T32 Zach Johnson -6

T32 Stephan Jaeger -6

T32 Kyle Reifers -6

T32 Justin Suh -6

T32 Justin Thomas -6

T32 Gary Woodland -6

T32 Kevin Tway -6

T41 Carson Young -5

T41 Rickie Fowler -5

T41 Tony Finau -5

T41 Jason Day -5

T41 Andrew Landry -5

T41 Zecheng Dou -5

T41 Ryan Palmer -5

T41 David Lipsky -5

T41 Harris English -5

T41 Wyndham Clark -5

T41 Andrew Putnam -5

T41 Cam Davis -5

T41 Ben Martin -5

T41 Tom Hoge -5

T41 Brett Stegmaier -5

T56 Harry Hall -4

T56 Nick Hardy -4

T56 Luke List -4

T56 Webb Simpson -4

T56 Callum Tarren -4

T56 Russell Knox -4

T56 Kelly Kraft -4

T56 Sahith Theegala -4

T56 Sepp Straka -4

T56 Chad Ramey -4

T56 Cameron Young -4

T56 Ryan Blaum -4

