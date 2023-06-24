Who is leading the 2023 Travelers Championship after day 2? Leaderboard, highlights explored

American golfer Denny McCarthy continues to lead the 2023 Travelers Championship but is tied with Keegan Bradley after the second round. Both players closed with -15, two strokes behind their closest pursuers.

McCarthy maintained the Travelers Championship lead by carding six birdies against only one bogey. He again played the back nine for -5 and has three 9-holes (out of four played) completed with 30 strokes so far in the tournament.

TravelersChamp @TravelersChamp Two tied at the top with a past champion chasing. Two tied at the top with a past champion chasing. https://t.co/Sm6CBWBwh4

McCarthy again combined his putting skills and driving accuracy to capitalize on an excellent round. With the driver, he played for 75% (2nd of the round), and with the putter, he had a stroke gained (SG) of 4.99 (4th of the round).

Keegan Bradley also had a back nine of 30 strokes to climb to the top of the leaderboard. In addition, it was a bogey-free day for him.

Although his driving accuracy was not in surprising values (64%), it was enough for him to be the player with the best SG of the round (12,461) and a very high SG with the putter (5,496).

Chez Reavie (-13), Erick Cole (-11), Zac Blair (-10) and Adam Scott (-10) complete the top five of the Travelers Championship after two rounds.

During the day at the Travelers Championship, Lucas Herbert's 21-place climb to anchor at T7 with -9 was a highlight. Rory McIlroy (36) was another who climbed a good number of places to place T10.

Alex Smalley carded the best second round (-8) at the 2023 Travelers Championship (Image via Getty).

The most worrying drop was that of world number one Scottie Scheffler, who could only play for even par in the round and lost 18 places (T22). Cam Davis was another player with a big drop (33 places to T46).

The cut line for the 2023 Travelers Championship was set at -4, one of the widest under par in recent memory. Among the players who missed the cut were Collin Morikawa, Max Homa and Jon Rahm.

During the day, Scott Piercy was added as the third player to withdraw due to injury so far at the 2023 Travelers Championship.

2023 Travelers Championship leaderboard

Below is the leaderboard for the 2023 Travelers Championship. The players who made the cut are included:

T1 Denny McCarthy -15

T1 Keegan Bradley -15

3 Chez Reavie -13

4 Eric Cole -11

T5 Zac Blair -10

T5 Adam Scott -10

T7 Chesson Hadley -9

T7 Lucas Herbert -9

T7 Min Woo Lee -9

T10 Greyson Sigg -8

T10 Kevin Yu -8

T10 Brian Harman -8

T10 Viktor Hovland -8

T10 Rory Mcliroy -8

T10 Sungjae Im -8

T10 Corey Conners -8

T10 Ludvig Aberg -8

T10 Austin Eckroat -8

T10 Emiliano Grillo -8

T10 Xander Schauffele -8

T10 Alex Smalley -8

T22 Aaron Rai -7

T22 Scottie Scheffer -7

T22 Tom Kim -7

T22 Doug Ghim -7

T22 Andy Svoboda -7

T22 Patrick Cantlay -7

T22 Hideki Matsuyama -7

T22 Davis Riley -7

T22 Shane Lowry -7

T22 Michael Kim -7

T32 Matt Fitzpatrick -6

T32 Russell Henley -6

T32 Zach Johnson -6

T32 Stephan Jaeger -6

T32 Kyle Reifers -6

T32 Justin Suh -6

T32 Justin Thomas -6

T32 Gary Woodland -6

T32 Kevin Tway -6

T41 Carson Young -5

T41 Rickie Fowler -5

T41 Tony Finau -5

T41 Jason Day -5

T41 Andrew Landry -5

T41 Zecheng Dou -5

T41 Ryan Palmer -5

T41 David Lipsky -5

T41 Harris English -5

T41 Wyndham Clark -5

T41 Andrew Putnam -5

T41 Cam Davis -5

T41 Ben Martin -5

T41 Tom Hoge -5

T41 Brett Stegmaier -5

T56 Harry Hall -4

T56 Nick Hardy -4

T56 Luke List -4

T56 Webb Simpson -4

T56 Callum Tarren -4

T56 Russell Knox -4

T56 Kelly Kraft -4

T56 Sahith Theegala -4

T56 Sepp Straka -4

T56 Chad Ramey -4

T56 Cameron Young -4

T56 Ryan Blaum -4

