“I’ll let him play off the red tees” - Charley Hull challenges online critic who claims he can ‘make every cut on the LPGA Tour’

Charley Hull recently proposed a battle of the sexes but in golf to a male critic who has been bashing women's golf of late. The World No. 8 responded to the man, asking him to play against her.

The man took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and claimed that the LPGA Tour would be a piece of cake for him. Replying to Lou Stagner's tweet about driving distance, he said that he would make every single cut on the Tour and also be in the top 20 rankings.

"What do you think of this tweet? This is ridiculous. I am a 3 handicapper that plays from 6900 yards and I hit my driver 290. I would make every cut on the LPGA and be a top 20 player," he wrote.

The tweet didn't go down well with Charley Hull and she challenged him to sort out this matter. With a bit of cheek, she replied to the post, saying:

"Shall we sort this game out? I’ll let him play off the red tees whilst I’ll play off the whites."

Fans are all in for Charley Hull to take up a 'battle of the sexes' on the golf course

Needless to say, fans were hugely in favor of Charley Hull, and are keen to watch a televised match between the critic and the renowned golfer. Several high-profile accounts were even ready to play their part in making the whole event happen.

Stagner in his original tweet said that anyone who can drive the ball 277 yards will be in the 98th percentile of amateur golfers, but second to last on the PGA Tour. In recent years, women golfers' driving distances have increased dramatically.

In 2021, Anne van Dam's average driving distance was only 31 yards less than that of Bryson DeChambeau and 26 yards less than the PGA Tour average. In the 2023 LPGA Season, 18-year-old Xiaowen Yin topped the driving distance list with a top distance of 278.940 yards.

Needless to say, the controversy surrounding women's golf is slowly fading away as players on the LPGA Tour continue to prove everyone wrong.