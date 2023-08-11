5 lesser known facts about LPGA golfer Charley Hull

Charley Hull is an English pro golfer who currently plays on the LPGA and the LET Tour. The 27-year-old has already had a rather long golf career, making her way up from the amateur ranks to the pros. A six-time pro winner, Hull has been pro since 2013.

Charley Hull is always a crowd favorite for tournaments in England. Known in the golf world for impressive achievements since she was young, here are five lesser known facts about the English golfer.

5 facts you might not know about Charley Hull

1. Charley Hull was homeschooled

Hull was introduced to the world of golf at a very young age. At just two-years-old, she would play golf with her father at the Kettering Golf Club. She became serious about golf and started entering amateur tournaments. For that reason, she left school at the age of 13.

2. Hull is the youngest golfer to play at the Solheim Cup

Hull caught the eye of the world when she turned pro at the age of 16, and her skills were impressive enough to make the Solheim Cup team at the age of just 17. This made her the youngest player to play in the cup.

The European Team took victory over the US that year, and Charley Hull contributed two points to the team with her wins over Paula Ceamer.

3. She had five consecutive second place finishes on the LET at the age of 16

Hull turned pro in 2013 at the age of 16. When she joined the Ladies European Tour, she immediately started off with a bang. She had five consecutive second place finishes on the LET at the Lalla Meryem Cup, South African Women's Open, Turkish Airlines Ladies Open, Deloitte Ladies Open and the UniCredit Ladies German Open.

4. Charley Hull was disappointed to be selected in the Solheim Cup team

While Hull created history by being the youngest player at the Solheim Cup, she was disappointed as a 17-year-old teenager. Speaking via Golf Monthly, she said:

"I was actually disappointed about that because I had a birthday party I was meant to be going to that weekend. It’s not like I was ecstatic to be in the Solheim Cup team – I just remember thinking, ‘Oh, I am going to miss my friend’s birthday party’ so I was kind of gutted in a way. But then I went out there and played pretty well. That’s a 17-year-old mind for you!"

5. Hull won her first pro title just before her 18th birthday

In 2014, just a few days shy of her 18th birthday, Charley Hull took her first ever pro title at the Lalla Meryem Cup. She overcame a five shot deficit to force a playoff against Gwladys Nocera.

Hull went on the birdie the first hole of the sudden death playoff to win the title. She also went on to become the youngest player to win the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit.