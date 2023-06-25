Indian Golfer Diksha Dagar secures second Ladies European Tour title with victory at Czech Ladies Open        

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar is making strides and rising in the world of golf, picking up the trophy at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open on Sunday, June 25. She registered a win with a four-shot lead, picking up the second Ladies European Title of her career.

Diksha Dagar won her first LET title in 2019 when she was in her rookie year. She was also a part of the winning team Aramco Team Series in London in 2021. It has been a strong 2023 for the Indian golfer, who has recorded four top-10 finishes to date this year.

Dagar entered the final round of the Czech Ladies Open with a five-shot lead. She went on to card a 69, which also included four birdies. She dropped only one shot on the first and last day each, carding a smooth 65 during the other two days.

Dagar bettered her performance from last year when she finished fourth.

Diksha Dagar becomes second Indian to secure victory on LET in 2023

Diksha Dagar is the second Indian to win on the LET Tour after Aditi Ashok won the Hero Indian Women's Open in 2016. She also became the second Indian to win in 2023, after Ashok took a win at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

Dagar took her first title on the LET at the Investec Women's South African Open in 2019. She also became the youngest Indian woman to ever win a golf event at the age of just 18.

Speaking about her win this year, she said via Times of India:

"Two years ago, I finished in the top five during the Olympic qualification period. My target was to finish in the top five. I have played here multiple times and I know this course very well. I'm feeling confident. My main focus is to play good golf and at the moment I'm enjoying it."

The Tipsport Czech Ladies Open was Dagar's 79th start on the LET. Trichat Cheenglab of Thailand finished second after a valiant effort. Dagar will take home €30,000 as the winner of the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open.

