What is the average women's drive on the LPGA in 2023? Ranking the Top 10 long drives on the tour

The LPGA tour released the average women's driving distance in the 2023 season. The term simply means the distance a golfer covers after hitting a shot.

In the newly released list, the 18-year-old rookie golfer Xiaowen Yin sits in the top spot. She is followed by 20-year-old Thai golfer Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, who is also in her rookie year.

Interestingly, the current World No. 1 Nelly Korda has 268,840 yards average driving distance this season and is ranked17th.

Nelly Korda (via Getty Images)

As per Golf Monthly reports, the average driving distance for a female golfer is around 210 yards at the age of 30. However, as the age progresses, it goes on to decrease. For a 60-year-old female golfer, the average driving distance is around 164 yards.

Exploring the top 10 golfers in the average driving distance list of LPGA in 2023

Here is the list of the female golfers with the best average driving distance (in yards):

1) Xiaowen Yin (278.940)

The 18-year-old Chinese golfer tapped the list this season. The reason is pretty obvious, her age. However, despite hitting long shots, she hasn't found much success in her rookie year. She made the cut only in four out of thirteen starts this season.

Xiaowen Yin (via Getty Images)

2) Natthakritta Vongtaveelap (278.070)

The 20-year-old Thai professional golfer is also in her rookie year on the LPGA Tour. She did show a glimpse of her talent at the start of the season, however, lost her touch midway. In eight starts this season, she has missed the cut four times and has been also disqualified from the US Women's Open.

3) Maude-Aimee Leblanc (277.450)

The 34-year-old Canadian ranks third on this list. She hasn't had much success either, managing just three cuts in seven starts on the LPGA Tour in 2023.

4) Polly Mack (277.170)

The 2023 LET Q-School winner advanced to her first season on the LPGA this year. However, despite having long-hitting abilities, she hasn't made much of an impact yet.

5) Madelene Sagstrom (274.740)

The 30-year-old Swedish is the top golfer on this list with an LPGA Tour title. She had a decent season so far, making it twice into the top 10.

Madelene Sagstrom (via Getty Images)

6) Yan Liu (274.690)

The 25-year-old Chinese golfer stands sixth on the list. Thanks to her performance on the Epson Tour, she earned her LPGA Tour card for the 2023 season. She finished solo third in the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

7) Emily Kristine Pedersen (274.600)

Five-time LET title winner is still searching for her first LPGA win. She joined the American women's golf circuit last year in 2022 after a win at qualifying school tournaments. This season, she has missed the cut in four out of 13 starts, however, her best T17 finish came at the LPGA Drive On Championship.

Emily Kristine Pedersen (via Getty Images)

8) Yealimi Noh (274.480)

The 2021 US Solheim Cup member has had a tough 2023 season on the Tour. She didn't make it into the cut line in six out of 12 starts, in fact, she just had one top-30 finish this season.

9) Yuka Saso (273.320)

The 2021 US Women's Open champion is often praised for her long-hitting skill on the golf course. Even this season, she proved once again that she is one of the top talents on the Tour. She finished six times in the top 10 out of 13 starts.

Yuka Saso (via Getty Images)

10) Maria Fassi (272.810)

The 25-year-old Mexican golfer stands in the tenth rank on this list. She had a bit of a better performance in her last few tournaments. She consecutively finished solo sixth in two tournaments; Dana Open and Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. Overall in 15 starts, she just made it into the cut line seven times.